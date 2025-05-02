Premier League Predictions, odds and best bets: Arsenal can edge past Bournemouth at Emirates

Our betting expert Jones Knows unleashes his insight and angles across the Premier League and predicts Arsenal to win at home against Bournemouth.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Saturday 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Arsenal are 21/20 with Sky Bet to win this match. That is wild. And a bet to seriously consider.

In seven previous home games with Bournemouth, Arsenal have gone off on average around the 1/3 mark and won all of those matches to a combined scoreline of 20-4.

Yet, the Gunners are going to go off a bigger price than they were to beat Real Madrid a few weeks ago.

It doesn't take a football betting genius to know why they're drifting as the Cherries are the sandwich between the PSG games and Mikel Arteta is expected to rotate. But can we really trust Bournemouth at these sorts of prices? It's a no.

Arsenal have lost just once in their last 20 Premier League home games.

If there was a market for Bournemouth to win the expected goals battle but not win, then I'd rather back that. They'll no doubt play well, get lots of praise from the pundits, not score, tire as the game goes on and concede to a set piece and lose the game. Arsenal have to be backed at those odds.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Arsenal to win (21/20 with Sky Bet)

Jones Knows' best bets...

1pt treble: Man City 20+ booking points, Aston Villa vs Fulham over 2.5 goals & BTTS, Arsenal to beat Bournemouth (8/1 with Sky Bet)

P+L = +7.97

Sunday and Monday's predictions & best bets will be published on Sunday AM..