Premier League Predictions, odds and best bets: Wolves to blow top five race wide open at Man City on Friday Night Football

Our betting expert Jones Knows unleashes his insight and angles across the Premier League and predicts Man City to slip up at home to Wolves.

Manchester City vs Wolves, Friday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Wolves can make this competitive, with Vitor Pereira likely to keep his team motivated and honest against Pep Guardiola's side. Pereira's spell has been incredible when you analyse the numbers. He's improved their points per game ratio from 0.5 to 1.77 per game and their goals conceded has dropped from 2.5 to 1.1 per game. They can avoid defeat here on the double chance at 9/4 with Sky Bet and throw the top five race wide open ahead of the weekend.

The best bet, though, centres around Man City's cards line.

Wolves' opposition have been shown two or more cards in 12 of their last 13 games, to an average of 2.9 cards per 90. Mathues Cunha and Rayan Ait Nouri have between them been responsible for drawing 40 cards off the opposition since the last season.

And, Man City have been shown two or more cards in seven of their last nine games.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: 20+ Manchester City booking points (6/5 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Fulham, Saturday 12.30

Motivation levels are always something to keep to the forefront of your mind when assessing games at this time of the season - but this one can be relied upon to be played at the usual intensity.

Aston Villa still have their eyes on the top five prize, while Fulham's success at Southampton has ensured the Cottagers too have plenty to play for with a first qualification for European football since 2012 also well within range from here with an eighth placed finish enough for Conference League if Man City win the FA Cup.

No Premier League side has seen more both teams to score winners at home than Aston Villa - 14 of their 17 have produced goals at both ends. That should encourage a Fulham side that have delivered both teams to score profit in 14 of 16 encounters with fellow top-half teams.

It could end up being a shootout and the both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at Evens with Sky Bet has a serious value look about it.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals (Evens with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Ipswich, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

One of my big mistakes this season has been having far too much faith in Ipswich.

However, you can't be dangling 11/2 with Sky Bet here on an away win against what still is an ordinary Everton team and not expect me to tip it.

Kieran McKenna's side, when avoiding red cards, can create big chances and be competitive in matches. Chelsea found that out in the recent 2-2 draw - as did Bournemouth in Town's 2-1 win. The Toffees aren't exactly flowing with confidence having won just one of their last nine Premier League games. The away win is a runner.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Leicester vs Southampton, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

If somehow both teams could lose a football match, that's how I'd be playing this one.

They'd both find a way.

Leicester have lost 17 of their 21 Premier League games under Ruud Van Nistelrooy, taking just eight points from a possible 63. Only Southampton (6) have picked up fewer points in that time, winning just one of their last 24 Premier League games. Serious levels of guff.

My thoughts and prayers to anyone involved with this football match.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0

Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Saturday 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Arsenal are 21/20 with Sky Bet to win this match. That is wild. And a bet to seriously consider.

In seven previous home games with Bournemouth, Arsenal have gone off on average around the 1/3 mark and won all of those matches to a combined scoreline of 20-4.

Yet, the Gunners are going to go off a bigger price than they were to beat Real Madrid a few weeks ago.

It doesn't take a football betting genius to know why they're drifting as the Cherries are the sandwich between the PSG games and Mikel Arteta is expected to rotate. But can we really trust Bournemouth at these sorts of prices? It's a no.

Arsenal have lost just once in their last 20 Premier League home games.

If there was a market for Bournemouth to win the expected goals battle but not win, then I'd rather back that. They'll no doubt play well, get lots of praise from the pundits, not score, tire as the game goes on and concede to a set piece and lose the game. Arsenal have to be backed at those odds.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Arsenal to win (21/20 with Sky Bet)

Jones Knows' best bets...

1pt treble: Man City 20+ booking points, Aston Villa vs Fulham over 2.5 goals & BTTS, Arsenal to beat Bournemouth (8/1 with Sky Bet)

P+L = +7.97

Sunday and Monday's predictions & best bets will be published on Sunday AM..