Ange Postecoglou: Spurs boss praises the support his team received from fan base vs Bodo/Glimt despite 'tough' season

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has praised the reception the home crowd gave his team during the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt despite the "tough season" they have endured.

Tottenham raced into a two-goal lead thanks to first-half efforts from Brennan Johnson and James Maddison, with the former scoring after just 38 seconds, before Dominic Solanke netted from the penalty spot to make it three.

Postecoglou's squad looked to be cruising to victory until Ulrik Saltnes' effort deflected in off midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur to hand the Norwegian side a lifeline in the tie ahead of the second leg on May 8.

Despite the late goal taking a degree of gloss off the win, Postecoglou praised the supporters for the "buzz" they created that willed his team over the line, just four days after a resounding 5-1 defeat to Liverpool.

"I thought our supporters were outstanding tonight, from the moment we walked out, and I think they added the energy to the team," he said after the game.

"Even us scoring an early goal came from the fact that as soon as the boys walked out, there was a buzz in the stadium - and that's a credit to our fans.

Image: Dominic Solanke celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Bodo/Glimt

"We've obviously had a tough season, but the European nights this year have still been pretty special and they played their part tonight, a massive role in us performing in the way we needed to."

Spurs will now be tasked with keeping their advantage intact when the two sides meet again in Norway on May 8, although Postecoglou has insisted the scoreline does not reflect the true dominance his team showed on the evening.

He added: "Obviously they scored the goal late, which doesn't reflect our dominance in the game, but if we repeat that performance next week it'll be enough for us to get through.

Image: Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou applauds the home fans following the 3-1 win against Bodo/Glimt

"Yeah, I think it puts us in a good position. I thought the players were outstanding today, I thought our performance was everything it needed to be, really well organised and disciplined defensively and really calm going forward and created good opportunities for ourselves.

Tottenham head to the Aspmyra Stadion, situated just north of the Arctic Circle, next Thursday and it is an artificial pitch that will be awaiting them to add to the adverse conditions they may face in Bodo.

When asked about the surface potentially playing its part in how the tie is decided, Postecoglou added: "It's a game of football.

"I've been there and played there. If we are as organised as we were today, it won't matter what the surface is. We will be difficult to stop."

Postecoglou on Richarlison, Maddison and Solanke fitness

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has issued an update on the fitness of his squad following the 3-1 win against Bodo/Glimt.

Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke all scored in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final before the final two scorers were forced off with injury in the second half.

Richarlison was also taken off at half-time but Postecoglou confirmed it was a tactical change rather than a forced one.

Speaking after the game, he said: "Richarlison wasn't injured, it was tactical.

Image: Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou expects James Maddison to be fit for the return leg

"Madders felt something in his knee but nothing serious. Dom had something similar in his quad. We thought it was wise to take them off."

Tottenham were also without midfielder Lucas Bergvall for the fixture after his head coach confirmed he had "tweaked" his ankle in training during the build-up to the fixture.

When asked about his setback and whether or not he would return this season, Postecoglou added: "Too early to assess. It is the way our season has gone.

"Hugely disappointing for Lucas. He has had such a great year for us."