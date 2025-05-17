Premier League & FA Cup final predictions, odds and best bets: Nottingham Forest's Champions League dream to end at West Ham

Fresh from tipping Crystal Palace to win the cup, our betting expert Jones Knows unleashes his Premier League insight and is betting against Nottingham Forest.

The Grand Old Lady is set to belt out one final tune and if previous farewell games at stadiums are anything to go by, there should be two things on the menu: a home win and lots of goals.

The final games at Upton Park, Highbury, The Dell, Griffin Park and White Hart Lane all ended with the home team signing off in style with a win and a total of 23 goals scored in those five matches.

Meanwhile, only Sheffield Utd (97 in 23/24) and Swindon (85 in 93/94) have conceded more goals at this stage of a Premier League season than Southampton, so Everton couldn't have wished for a more welcoming visitor on goodbye Goodison day.

Everton to win and over 2.5 goals at 11/10 with Sky Bet is the way to play.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Everton to win and over 2.5 goals (11/10 with Sky Bet)

The market has got completely carried away with Nottingham Forest here. Just because they need to win, it doesn't always work out like that.

Taking a price as short as 6/4 with Sky Bet on a Forest win makes little sense based on what Nuno Espirito Santo's team has been serving up for the past 12 Premier League games.

Across those 12 games their expected goals against process is working at 1.68 per 90 - only Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton have a worse defensive process. They allowed Leicester to create 1.29 worth of expected goals and score twice, so West Ham with Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus bringing top quality final third to the table, should be confident of scoring multiple goals.

Bowen has five goals or assists in his last four starts and looks overpriced to grab another one at 11/10 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Jarrod Bowen to score or assist (11/10 with Sky Bet)

Brentford don't want the season to end. They've lost just two of their last 12 Premier League games, winning the last four for the first time in the top-flight since 1939.

Only Liverpool, Newcastle, Man City and Arsenal have scored more goals in the league this season (63) with the Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa combination so exciting to watch.

The Bees can sting you from all angles though, including set pieces where the addition of Michael Kayode and his excellent long-throw has given them an extra attacking dimension. Sepp van den Berg is the beneficiary of these clever set pieces and he's had eight shots from his last 10 starts when playing centre-back. He is 8/11 with Sky Bet for another shot.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Sometimes the narrative is just too powerful to ignore.

Jamie Vardy will make his 500th and final appearance for Leicester here and will not feature in the season finale at Liverpool next Sunday to allow him a King Power Stadium farewell.

He will be celebrated before and after kick-off as the club finish their home campaign in a battle between two already relegated clubs.

With nothing on the line this could turn into a bit of Vardy sideshow and he is no stranger to grabbing the limelight. He is searching for his 200th goal for Leicester too. His 5/4 anytime goalscorer price is an obvious starting point but boosting it up by taking the 4/1 with Sky Bet on him scoring the last goal of the game makes sense.

Some things are just meant to be.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

The draw at 5/2 with Sky Bet must be of interest based on it suiting both teams. If this rolls past 70 minutes with the scores level we could get a drifty end that peters out.

Newcastle know a point will be just fine for their prospects as they'd have Champions League qualification firmly in their hands heading into the final day knowing a win over Everton at home would secure a top-five finish.

Meanwhile, you get the feeling Mikel Arteta and his boys just want the season to end now. Arsenal have dropped 18 points in their last 11 Premier League games, winning just three times and have been beaten by the Toon on three occasions already this season. A draw is fine for them in terms of finishing second with only Southampton to come for them.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Draw and Under 2.5 Goals in match (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Taking a view on player cards in end-of-season games isn't an ideal punting strategy but we've got a full-back here who is in an aggressive mood.

Conor Bradley is a man looking to take his chance following Trent Alexander-Arnold's decision to move on and his ability to play calm and composed isn't going to be helped by the transfer move for Jeremie Frimpong. Bradley does still look quite reckless and raw at times, making five fouls and being carded on both in his last two starts. He's 5/2 with Sky Bet to pick up another booking.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Jones Knows' best bets...

1pt double on: Jarrod Bowen to score or assist & Everton to win & over 2.5 goals (7/2 with Sky Bet)

1pt on Arsenal vs Newcastle under 2.5 goals & draw (4/1 with Sky Bet)

P+L = +14.97

