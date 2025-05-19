 Skip to content
Transfer

Matheus Cunha transfer: Wolves forward set to join Man Utd at end of season

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is set to join Man Utd at the end of the season; United are expected to trigger the £62.5m release clause in his contract; despite interest from other clubs, Cunha wants to play for United and SSN has been told the deal is almost agreed

Monday 19 May 2025 16:21, UK

Matheus Cunha is a transfer target for Man Utd

Matheus Cunha is set to join Manchester United after the season ends this weekend.

United are expected to trigger the £62.5m release clause in his contract.

The club are aware of the conditions for that clause to be met.

There has been no direct contact yet between United and Wolves but those formalities are anticipated once the season has closed.

Despite interest from other clubs, Cunha wants to play for United and Sky Sports News has been told the deal is almost agreed.

More to follow.

