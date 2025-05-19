Matheus Cunha transfer: Wolves forward set to join Man Utd at end of season

Matheus Cunha is set to join Manchester United after the season ends this weekend.

United are expected to trigger the £62.5m release clause in his contract.

The club are aware of the conditions for that clause to be met.

There has been no direct contact yet between United and Wolves but those formalities are anticipated once the season has closed.

Despite interest from other clubs, Cunha wants to play for United and Sky Sports News has been told the deal is almost agreed.

More to follow.

