Florian Wirtz transfer news: Liverpool interested in move for Bayer Leverkusen star - but only if he wants to leave Germany

Liverpool are interested in signing Florian Wirtz but they would need to receive assurances that he wanted to leave Germany before making an offer.

The expectation at the moment is that the attacking midfielder will stay at Bayer Leverkusen, where he has a contact until 2027, or move to Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen value Wirtz, 22, at €150m (£126m) so he would cost Liverpool significantly more than the club record £75m they paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2017.

Although it is looking more likely that Wirtz will stay in Germany, Liverpool have not given up on trying to sign him this summer.

With the Premier League title wrapped up three weeks ago speculation has already begun about where else Liverpool will look to strengthen their squad in preparation for a renewed challenge from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong looks like being the first through the door with the club set to trigger his £30m release clause.

But Arne Slot admits he also has to find a way of keeping happy fringe players who have barely featured as he has stuck to a core group of about 14 players.

"I've said many times already that we, as a club, are very happy with the players we've got," he said.

"Part of it is our decision but in some situations players that haven't played a lot are not looking forward to another season not playing a lot.

"So, there's always an ongoing process and we have to make sure that we are prepared if we can strengthen the squad.

"But it's difficult to strengthen this squad. There's a reason why we won the league - because we have so many great players.

"It's an ongoing process, what we are talking about. I think this club has shown so many times in the past that they will make the right decisions.

"And we made the right decision this season as well not to bring in a player at all - except for Federico Chiesa [for £10m] - and that worked out quite well."

Man City cool interest in Wirtz

Meanwhile, Manchester City have cooled their interest in Wirtz, Sky Sports News understands.

City are not expected to follow up on their initial discussions with the player and his entourage.

That is in large part down to the significant costs of a deal, which could reach as much as £250m (€300m) including transfer fee and wages across a long-term contract.

Sky Germany are reporting that Leverkusen are demanding north of £126m (€150m) for his transfer and Bayern Munich remain in talks for the attacking-midfielder.

Analysis: Why is Wirtz in such high demand? One of the best in Europe?

Sky Sports' Nick Wright takes a look at why Florian Wirtz is such a top target this summer and how his stats compare to Kevin De Bruyne's.

