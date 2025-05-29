Liam Delap transfer news: Chelsea agree deal for Ipswich striker with £30m release clause

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Ipswich striker Liam Delap, Sky Sports News understands.

The Blues will meet Delap's £30m release clause in his Ipswich contract following their relegation from the Premier League.

Chelsea will now discuss personal terms with the player's representatives, with discussions expected to be a formality ahead of an eventual medical.

Champions League football is not the main reason Delap is joining Chelsea. Instead, the style of play, a young squad, opportunities to play, the likelihood of being able to challenge for major trophies together for years to come and relationships with people already at Chelsea are understood to have played a part.

Delap watched Chelsea's Conference League final win over Real Betis and was very impressed with the second-half performance.

Members of the Chelsea squad represent a known quantity to Delap, who played alongside Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer during their time at Manchester City.

The 22-year-old also worked with Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca and recruitment co-director Joe Shields during their time in the North West.

Chelsea will sign more attacking players in what is understood to be a busy summer ahead of their involvement in the Club World Cup in the United States. The Blues will likely sign wingers, and they have a target list with nine to 10 names.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch some of Delap's best moments for Ipswich in the Premier League

Delap fits the profile of the striker Chelsea are looking for and the overall cost of the deal - including wages - is another major consideration. Chelsea's recruitment strategy is to sign young, developing players on long, incentivised contracts.

Amid the ongoing situation with Delap, Ipswich have an interest in Chelsea striker Marc Guiu. His name is understood to have been mentioned in discussions around the Delap deal.

Ipswich have been aware of Guiu for a while and he fits the type of striker they would like to sign in Delap's place.

What does Delap's arrival mean for Nicolas Jackson?

Chelsea will play at least eight Champions League games next season, plus 38 Premier League fixtures along with domestic cups to contend with next season. Enzo Maresca's side will not have a normal pre-season because of the Club World Cup, so there will be plenty of opportunities for players to play.

Chelsea to be busy this summer

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Liam Delap feels Chelsea is the perfect place to move to and has worked with Enzo Maresca and Joe Shields.

"The question is, will Chelsea sign just one striker or more? There are players like Hugo Ekitike, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Image: Delap has chosen Chelsea despite interest from a long list of clubs

"Players would have to go for them to bring more players. Chelsea are going to be busy again this summer.

"They are pleased with the season but they want to aim higher and win the Champions League.

"They feel Delap is someone who can help them to where they want to go."

Analysis: Why investing in Delap looks a smart move

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Liam Delap could be the bargain buy of the summer.

"The striker has hit double figures for goals in his first full crack at the Premier League and that is even more impressive considering the struggles his relegated Ipswich have had at this level.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"He has been the driving force to their attack, scoring from all angles and distances while also hauling the team up the pitch with his runs with and without the ball. It's this range of skills which makes him stand out.

"A frontman with the ability to hold up the ball while also rank among the top 25 Premier League players for take-ons is a rare thing. His overperformance of his expected goals total demonstrates his finishing ability. Delap is ready for the next step.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Where that will be and how Delap would fit into a different system is intriguing. But it is no wonder there is big interest in the 22-year-old England youth international.

"His £30m release clause fee is way below the quoted price tag for some strikers on the continent linked with a move to the Premier League who would be something more of a risk. Investing in Delap appears to be a smart move."

The first of two summer transfer windows is upon us - and there is no better place than Sky Sports to get all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Use the Sky Sports app and website for all your updates in our dedicated Transfer Centre and Premier League club blogs, plus live Q&As with our reporters throughout the summer.

The Transfer Show returns to Sky Sports News from Sunday June 1 for the start of the pre-Club World Cup window and will then be on every weeknight at 5pm and 7pm until the deadline on Tuesday June 10.

The summer transfer window will open again on Monday June 16 until Monday September 1 - with the deadline brought forward to 7pm this year.