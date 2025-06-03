Jobe Bellingham transfer news: Borussia Dortmund in advanced talks to sign Sunderland midfielder

Sunderland are in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund over the sale of Jobe Bellingham.

Bellingham has committed to joining Dortmund after receiving interest from Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old has a release clause in his contract worth around £33.7m (€40m).

But Bellingham is understood to have a gentleman's agreement with Sunderland that allows him to leave for less if a big club were to come in for him.

The newly-promoted Premier League club could sell for around £25m (€30m).

Bellingham helped Sunderland secure promotion back to the Premier League through the Championship play-off final after eight years away from the top flight.

He would be following in the footsteps of his older brother Jude if he does move to the Bundesliga.

Image: Jobe Bellingham helped Sunderland secure promotion to the Premier League after beating Sheffield United in the Championship playoff final

The Real Madrid midfielder left Birmingham for Borussia Dortmund as a teenager before signing for the Spanish club.

The younger Bellingham also came through Birmingham's academy and spent two years in the first team after making his debut in 2021 aged 16.

Sunderland signed him from Blues in the summer of 2023 and Bellingham was a key figure in Regis Le Bris' promotion push this season.

