Mike Maignan transfer news: Chelsea not willing to match valuation for AC Milan goalkeeper

Chelsea are not willing to meet AC Milan's valuation for goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The Blues are in talks to sign the France international and Sky in Italy are reporting that AC Milan want around £25m (€30m) to sell.

However, Chelsea would not pay £25m for a 29-year-old who has one year left on his AC Milan contract.

The keeper is yet to commit to an extension, which has alerted Chelsea to the possibility of securing a deal, however so far there has been no bid.

Chelsea would need the asking price to come down if they are to follow up their interest in Maignan with a formal offer.

His potential arrival at Stamford Bridge would mean yet another shake-up to the goalkeeper department.

Chelsea already have five goalkeepers on their books - Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic, Mike Penders and Kepa Arrizabalaga - but Maignan's potential arrival would see him challenge for the No 1 jersey with the Blues.

Maignan has been with AC Milan since 2021 after moving from Lille.

He won Ligue 1 with Lille in 2021 before helping Milan to the Serie A title in 2022 and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2024.

Maignan has made 30 appearances for France and was named in the Euro 2024 team of the tournament.

Analysis: Chelsea will need to offload goalkeepers

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Chelsea are making a big push to sign Maignan. It looks like the player is up for the challenge of moving to the Premier League, and he's only got a year left on his contract at AC Milan.

"I know a lot of Chelsea supporters have been demanding the club sign a new goalkeeper, because they're not totally convinced by Robert Sanchez or Filip Jorgensen.

"But they do have a lot of goalkeepers on their books - they've got Djordje Petrovic, who's been on loan at Strasbourg, and Mike Penders from Genk who stayed there on loan too.

"He's been described as the new Thibaut Courtois, and they've still got Kepa who's been on loan at Bournemouth.

"That would be six goalkeepers - there's no chance Chelsea go into next season with six goalkeepers of that calibre on their books. If and when Maignan comes in, you'd think there would be scope for at least one of those to leave.

"But it would be a really good signing for Chelsea, a lot of fans aren't happy with the No 1 situation and they are used to having world-class goalkeepers like Petr Cech and Courtois.

"This would be a statement signing, and what would really please Chelsea supporters is that he's not young, he's not developing, he's not someone who's spent time at the Manchester City academy. He's someone who has proved himself at Lille, won the title at AC Milan and is the France No 1."

Elsewhere, Chelsea will not exercise their £25m obligation to sign Jadon Sancho permanently this summer.

Instead, they will pay a £5m penalty to Manchester United to get out of the obligation.

Sancho will return to United at the end of June after being unable to agree personal terms to extend his stay at Chelsea.

The winger scored five times during a season-long loan at Stamford Bridge, including in last month's Conference League final win over Real Betis.

He also contributed 10 assists across all competitions.

There is interest in Sancho from clubs across Europe, and Sancho has one year left on his lucrative United contract, which is believed to be worth up to £300,000 a week.

Also, Chelsea are considering making a move again to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old winger was a target in January and has remained high on a list of eight or nine attacking names Chelsea are working on this summer.

Gittens is valued at £50m but lost his place in Dortmund's starting XI towards the end of the season.

Chelsea may also sign another striker after the deal for Liam Delap is complete. Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko are on their shortlist.

