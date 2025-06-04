 Skip to content
Tijjani Reijnders transfer news: Man City agree deal to sign AC Milan midfielder

Man City have agreed a £46.3m (€55m) deal with AC Milan to sign Tijjani Reijnders; Netherlands international set to sign a five-year deal at the Etihad; Reijnders had the most goals and assists of any midfielder in Serie A last season

Wednesday 4 June 2025 09:25, UK

Man City are in negotiations with AC Milan for Tijjani Reijnders.

Manchester City have agreed a £46.3m (€55m) deal with AC Milan to sign Tijjani Reijnders.

He is set to sign a five-year deal at the Etihad.

Reijnders is a Netherlands international who had the most goals and assists of any midfielder in Serie A last season.

More to follow...



