Rayan Ait Nouri transfer news: Man City close in on £36.3m move for Wolves defender

Manchester City have agreed a deal worth up to £36.3m for Wolves left-back Rayan Ait Nouri, who has completed his medical and is set to sign a five-year contract at the Etihad.

The 23-year-old is now free to discuss personal terms with City, who are hopeful of getting the the deal finalised before Tuesday's 7pm deadline, which will allow the player to play in the Club World Cup.

The deal is worth an initial £31m, rising to a potential £36.3m.

The Algeria international moved to the Molineux from French side Angers in 2020 and has made 157 appearances for Wolves, scoring 12 and setting up 19.

Angers will be due around £9.7m after they negotiated a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Ait Nouri nine Premier League goals to date

Ait Nouri: Guardiola is a great coach

Ait Nouri said Pep Guardiola is a great coach ahead of a move to Manchester City while on international duty with Algeria.

He said: "For now I am concentrating on Algeria national team, the important thing is the two next matches, we will see how it goes. Honestly, I do not know at all, we will see, the most important thing is the two matches which we played with the national team. I am concentrating on that, we will see."

Asked about Guardiola, he added: "Yes, everyone knows that he is a great coach. After that, I said the most important thing is to concentrate on the national team."

Image: Ait Nouri poses for a portrait in the 2024/25 Wolverhampton Wanderers home kit during the media access day at Molineux on August 08, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate speaks to former Wolves assistant manager Edu Rubio to find out why Rayan Ait Nouri's technical ability could make him a good fit for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City...

"Even in an awkward year for Wolves, Ait Nouri has progressed. Starting 37 out of their 38 Premier League games proved his robustness and with four goals and six assists from open play, the Algeria international added end product to his game.

"The talent has long been obvious since he first arrived in the Premier League from French club Angers in the summer of 2020. Ait Nouri always catches the eye with his particular penchant for stepovers and drag backs, ever keen to feel the ball at his feet..."

Read the full feature here.