Women's Super League to expand to 14 teams from 2026/27 season with relegation play-off also in plans

The Women's Super League is set to expand to 14 teams from the 2026/27 season.

The current league format sees one team relegated from the women's football's top tier, but it will now change to two teams relegated and promoted every season.

In order to reach 14 teams for the 2026/27 campaign, the top two teams in the second tier - the Women's Super League 2 - will be automatically promoted to the WSL.

The final 14th spot will be decided by a relegation play-off at the end of the season between the 12th-placed team in the WSL and the third-placed team in the Women's Super League 2.

From the 2026/27 season, the last-placed 14th team in the league will be automatically relegated, with the 13th-placed team facing a play-off with the WSL 2 runners-up.

Shareholders of the WSL voted on the measure on Monday, but it is still subject to approval from the Football Association (FA) board.

A statement from the WSL read: "Our priority was to find a route that would benefit the whole women's game pyramid, and we believe this next evolution of women's professional football will raise minimum standards, create distinction and incentivise investment across the board.

"Subject to the approval from The FA Board, expanding the BWSL to 14 teams will stimulate movement between leagues and through the pyramid which increases opportunities. The introduction of a promotion/relegation playoff creates distinction for the women's game and introduces a high-profile, high stakes match."

Analysis: New rules controversial - but add to drama

Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui:

The league's bosses have thought long and hard about how best to expand the top division but today's announcement won't be without its critics.

The threat of relegation remains for the worst performing team in WSL this season but it's a realistic possibility that side could tank all year and still retain their top flight status.

That being said, having at least two teams come up from WSL2 is a huge win for clubs that have been developing and investing in their women's programmes.

Teams such as Birmingham City, Bristol City, Charlton, Newcastle and others will be delighted to now have three opportunities to win promotion to the promised land instead of squandering more time and money without a decent chance of going up.

And who doesn't love a play-off? Having one with such jeopardy feels like a massive boost, in terms of entertainment, for the women's game.

