Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid star discharged from hospital at Club World Cup

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has been discharged from hospital after being admitted with "acute gastroenteritis".

Mbappe missed Real's opening Club World Cup match against Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal on Wednesday, with head coach Xabi Alonso revealing he had a fever.

The club subsequently confirmed Mbappe was suffering from "an acute case of gastroenteritis" and had been admitted to hospital for further tests and treatment.

Later on Thursday, the LaLiga club revealed Mbappe had been able to return to the team's training base to continue his recovery.

A statement on Madrid's official website said: "Our player Kylian Mbappe was discharged from the hospital this afternoon and has returned to the Real Madrid training camp.

"Mbappe will continue receiving specific medical treatment and will gradually return to team activity."

According to the NHS website, gastroenteritis is a common mild stomach bug characterised by diarrhoea and vomiting, often related to food poisoning. It typically lasts less than a week.

Mbappe has been instrumental for Real Madrid this season, scoring 31 LaLiga goals since his high-profile summer move from Paris St Germain.

Real Madrid enter the tournament as one of the favourites, having dominated European football over the last decade, winning five of the last 10 Champions League titles but did only draw 1-1 with Al Hilal without Mbappe.

They sit second in their group after the opening round of fixtures, two points behind Red Bull Salzburg, who beat Pachuca 2-1 in Cincinnati during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Madrid return to Club World Cup action on Sunday, facing Pachuca in North Carolina.