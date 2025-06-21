Marcus Rashford: Man Utd forward says he would like to play with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has said he would like to play alongside Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

Rashford, who has been training in Spain ahead of pre-season, has praised the 17-year-old sensation during an interview with Spanish influencer Javi Ruiz.

When asked pointedly if he would like to play alongside Yamal, Rashford said: "Yes, for sure. Everyone wants to play with the best. Hopefully... we'll see."

Barcelona sporting director Deco went public last month that the Catalan side "like" Rashford, along with Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

The Catalan giants are also believed to be interested in Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Manchester United had not received any offers for Rashford, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

The England international is under contract at Old Trafford for another three years but his future at the club remains unclear.

On Yamal, Rashford added: "It's difficult to put into words what he's doing because he's not supposed to be doing that at 16 or 17. I don't think we've seen that before."

Image: Lamine Yamal has excelled for Barcelona and Spain

Rashford is one of several players linked with an Old Trafford exit this summer as head coach Ruben Amorim looks to reshape his squad after the club's lowest-ever Premier League finish last season.

Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof have all been released while Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are also said to be available.

Juventus have explored the conditions of a deal for Sancho, with Napoli also interested in the player, who has a year left on his contract and spent last season on loan at Chelsea.

In terms of incomings, United have completed a £62.5m move to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are also interested in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Image: Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is wanted by Monaco

Meanwhile, Monaco are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Sky in Italy.

The French club are understood to be exploring the conditions of a deal for the 29-year-old.

Onana has been linked with an exit this summer after making numerous high-profile errors at Old Trafford.

He has three years left on his contract having joined from Inter Milan for £47.3m in July 2023.

