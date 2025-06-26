WATCH FREE STREAM: 2025/26 Vertu Trophy group-stage draw LIVE on Sky Sports News
Follow the 2025/26 Vertu Trophy Group Stage draw on Sky Sports News from 2.30pm with our FREE live stream on Sky Sports News and the Sky Sports app & website
Thursday 26 June 2025 14:27, UK
It's EFL fixture release day and following the earlier announcement of the League One, League Two and Championship games for next season, next up we find out who plays who in the 2025/26 Vertu Trophy Group Stage.
You can follow the draw on Sky Sports News and the Sky Sports app & website, as well as via the above stream at 2.30pm, with the Carabao Cup first-round draw to follow at 4.30pm.
The competition is regionalised at the opening stage of the competition - and up until the quarter-finals - with eight groups in the northern section and eight in the southern section.
Each group currently contains three teams, with 16 Premier League teams to be find out their opponents at 2.30pm.
The Premier League U21 teams in the northern section are Everton, Leeds, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Wolves.
The Premier League U21 teams in the southern section are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham.
The first round of fixtures will take place during the first week of September. The final will take place at Wembley on Sunday April 12.
Every Vertu Trophy match during the 2025/26 season will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.
Championship: Every team's 2025/26 fixtures
League One: Every team's 2025/26 fixtures
League Two: Every team's 2025/26 fixtures
EFL key dates 2025/26
League One and Two opening weekend: August 1-3
Championship opening weekend: August 8-10
Carabao Cup final: March 22, 2026
Vertu Trophy final: April 12
Final Championship, League One and League two games: May 2-3
Championship play-off final: May 23
League One play-off final: May 24
League Two play-off final: May 25