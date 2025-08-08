Beth Mead transfer news: London City Lionesses make formal approach to Arsenal for England international

London City Lionesses have made a formal offer for Arsenal forward Beth Mead, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky Sports News understands it would take a significant offer for Arsenal to consider selling Mead, with the 30-year-old regarded as a really important part of Renee Slegers' squad.

The approach comes as another major statement of intent for the newly-promoted side, who are gearing up for their first-ever season in the Women's Super League.

Incidentally, London City travel to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the WSL season.

Should the transfer go through, Mead would link up with her former club and England team-mate, Nikita Parris, who completed a move to London City earlier this window.

Mead signed for Arsenal in 2017 and has made 225 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 78 goals.

The Whitby-born forward has enjoyed a successful eight years at Arsenal, winning the Women's Super League, three League Cups and also claiming the Champions League last season.

Mead, who has 74 international caps, was part of the England squad that claimed back-to-back European Championships with victory in Switzerland this summer, after claiming the Golden Boot and being named player of the tournament in 2022.

Sky Sports will be embarking on a new five-year partnership with the WSL, showing nearly 90 per cent of all Women's Super League matches from the 2025/26 season.

Reigning champions Chelsea will be aiming to secure a record-extending seventh straight WSL title - but they will likely face a major challenge from European champions Arsenal, who have made a summer statement by signing Liverpool's Olivia Smith as the first £1m player in women's football.

The two Manchester sides City and United will be hoping to compete as well, with City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs beginning new eras with new managers.

There is also a new face in the WSL in the form of London City Lionesses, who became the first independent club to be promoted to the women's football top flight.

But with new relegation rules ahead of a league expansion to 14 teams, this WSL season promises to be unlike any other.