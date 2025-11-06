Can Derby maintain fine Championship form as John Eustace returns to Blackburn? - EFL guide

Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, podcasts, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?

Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Blackburn vs Derby. You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday.

CH: Blackburn vs Derby, Hull vs Portsmouth, Millwall vs Preston

It is three wins on the bounce now for Blackburn Rovers. They had dropped into the bottom three but have enjoyed a real upswing of late. Beating good sides in Southampton, Leicester and Bristol City in that time. Derby County have won four in a row as they head to Ewood Park, John Eustace's old stomping ground.

Sky Sports' David Prutton:

"Derby had a sluggish start to the season off the back of some really good work last year, but they've really had an upturn of late. If you've got a goal scorer in Carlton Morris who keeps doigng what he's doing, then you've got half a chance.

"There'll be an underlying bit to this game. And Blackburn have been decent lately even without Todd Cantwell, which shows the strength and resilience they have there. 1-1 draw."

Hull City saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end at Derby in midweek. But they are still unbeaten in five at home as they prepare to welcome Portsmouth. Pompey are without a win in five.

Millwall start the weekend in fifth, but were on the end of a 4-0 thrashing at Birmingham in midweek. While Preston North End are up to fourth after three straight wins.

L1: Northampton vs Mansfield, Wycombe vs Leyton Orient

It is just one win from five now for Northampton Town in League One as they prepare to host an in-form Mansfield Town side. The Stags have won three of their last five and start the weekend three points off the play-offs.

Wycombe Wanderers are unbeaten in four now under Michael Duff as they continue to climb the table. They host a Leyton Orient side who beat Lincoln last time out in the league, but are yet to record back-to-back wins all season.

L2: Colchester vs Bromley, Crewe vs Shrewsbury

Colchester United started slowly this season but have enjoyed a recent upswing, while Bromley have dipped off of late.

Crewe Alexandra start the weekend a point off the play-offs, while Shrewsbury Town begin just a point above the relegation zone.