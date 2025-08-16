Newcastle look blunt without Alexander Isak as West Ham's Graham Potter sinks to a low - Premier League Hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth

Jamie Carragher hit out at Liverpool's "unbelievable" and "absolutely shocking" defending in their 4-2 win over Bournemouth - saying they will not retain their Premier League title if they continue with those standards.

Liverpool won on an emotional night at Anfield thanks to late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah - but they were given a real scare by the Cherries as Antoine Semenyo's quickfire double cancelled out goals either side of half-time by Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo.

Both of Semenyo's goals saw Liverpool caught out on the transition - with Bournemouth's second goal seeing the young forward run nearly the length of the pitch before finding the bottom corner.

Carragher also hit out at Ibrahima Konate, who he felt was responsible for poor defending for both goals.

"It is unbelievable," said Carragher on Friday Night Football. "It's fantastic from Semenyo - but Liverpool have had this problem.

"How many players were ahead of the ball - maybe eight players - when they were winning 2-1? That can't happen. It's absolutely shocking at this level.

"For Semenyo to run that far and get his shot away is incredible - but where Konate is going? He had a really poor night tonight at centre-back."

Arne Slot was right post-match. "It was a great game to watch", he declared. "This is what fans want to see."

This was everything a Premier League opener should be about. Entertainment, high intensity, comebacks and throwbacks. Exquisite goals as well as the rough and ready kind. It had the lot.

And therefore, the fact it has been tainted by one senseless act of alleged racist abuse from a so-called fan at Anfield is especially disappointing. What should be celebrated, however, is Semenyo's response to that idiocy.

Image: Antoine Semenyo scored both of Bournemouth's goals in a 4-2 loss at Anfield

He gave Milos Kerkez and, latterly, Andy Robertson the runaround, scoring with two of his three shots on target, from an expected goals value of just 0.89. His performance was a triumph of talent and resolve and shows exactly why he had so many clubs interested this summer.

The fact Bournemouth have tied him down to a new five-year deal is a massive coup and also reason for optimism moving forward.

Laura Hunter

Newcastle presented a united front after their goalless draw with Aston Villa. Eddie Howe described their performance as "magnificent". Anthony Gordon and Dan Burn talked up their togetherness and team spirit in difficult circumstances.

A point at Villa Park represents a positive result but they would likely have been celebrating all three had Alexander Isak been available. Their star striker, training on his own as he continues to hold out for a move to Liverpool, was sorely missed.

Isak, scorer of 23 Premier League goals last season, would doubtless have buried one of the first-half chances that fell to his team-mates. The game was a reminder of his importance. Newcastle have failed to win any of their last six Premier League games without him. They have not even scored in the last four. Their shots were worth 1.43 expected goals at Villa Park but they failed to capitalise.

Howe improvised in Isak's absence, using Gordon centrally with Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga either side. "I really like it," said Gordon of his new role afterwards. "As my career progresses, I think I might end up more central."

He had his moments. Most notably with the run in behind to force Ezri Konsa's red card. But overall this was another reminder of the huge task Newcastle will face to replace Isak if he does go. With fans turning against him, it is a reality they may soon have to confront.

Nick Wright

Lapses in concentration have now cost Aston Villa in back-to-back games.

Old Trafford against Manchester United in the last game of the 2024/25 season and now the opener in the 2025/26 campaign. Two red cards for two key players.

Villa had just gathered momentum in the fixture following the restart. Boubacar Kamara went close with a header and Ollie Watkins rifled his shot directly at Nick Pope.

"The red card changed the game," Emery said in his post-match press conference.

He was right. Anthony Gordon darted behind the defence and was racing through on goal, leaving Ezri Konsa with little choice other than to drag the makeshift forward down.

Villa did well to gather themselves after that incident, but last season showed how costly dropping points could prove to be.

Before Konsa's challenge, it looked like Emery's side were gathering real momentum and could go on to win the fixture.

It is by no means a disastrous start to the season for Villa but securing that first win now gets harder.

They travel to Brentford for their next fixture and will need to call upon their only other centre-back off the bench, Pau Torres, to play alongside fellow left-footer Tyrone Mings.

Patrick Rowe

Erling Haaland scored 22 Premier League goals last season and was deemed to have had a disappointing campaign. He scored two on the opening day at Wolves and still didn't make the headlines.

Such is his scoring prowess, it is taken for granted. But make no mistake: his fitness and form remains a key ingredient in Manchester City's recipe for success.

Pep Guardiola's side look like they will be in the title mix this season, reinvigorated by the class of Tijjani Reijnders and inspired by the magic of Rayan Cherki. But Haaland was perfectly placed to tuck in their opener and his firm finish for the third indicated he is sharp.

The striker was blunt with his assessment of City's underperformance last term but while new stars have created a buzz, Guardiola is relying on Haaland to hit the extraordinary levels we've seen from him in the past. He's off to a good start.

Peter Smith

Wolves have been tipped to have a difficult season ahead and a 4-0 home defeat certainly didn't quash those predictions.

However, losing to Manchester City is not a reliable barometer to how Wolves will perform against the majority of Premier League sides and boss Vitor Pereira was keen to remain positive afterwards. "We committed a mistake, they scored," he said of City's finishing, while talking up his team's approach to the challenge.

However, he also admitted he is hoping for three or four players 'at least' before the transfer window closes and there's no doubt a side shorn of the magic of Matheus Cunha needs a spark.

Whether that can be found in the market remains to be seen - and could dictate the direction of Wolves' season.

Peter Smith

Suggestions were made about an exit plan for Richarlison this summer. The forward only managed four league starts for Tottenham last season and 500 minutes in total. His four goals were indicative of a campaign blighted by injuries, with form impossible to come by as a bit-part player under Ange Postecoglou.

But this version of Richarlison, fully fit and firing, is altogether different. He finally looks ready to live up to the promise of a No 9, buoyed by Thomas Frank's trust to play the starring role ahead of Dominic Solanke.

An impressive double in Tottenham's 3-0 win over Burnley hinted at a player rejuvenated. It's hard to imagine a more perfect start for new boss Frank, with summer addition Mohammed Kudus providing both assists for Richarlison to deliver two special goals.

The forward has only teased his quality since arriving in north London from Everton back in 2022. Many questioned his £60m price tag. They were right to. But if this latest performance is a sign of things to come, excitement should swiftly replace the apathy.

Laura Hunter

After Burnley's defeat to Spurs, Scott Parker admitted their defeat was born out of the ruthlessness of the Premier League.

"It's the Premier League as well and one of the biggest learnings from today, is the clinicalness you have to be at, how quick you have to get your shot off," Parker said.

"You don't have a lot of time in the Premier League, obviously, against world-class players, athletes, physically. And that's the ruthlessness of the Premier League, all concentration, keeping attention constantly, because the game at any moment can turn."

Burnley, despite showing promise during phases of the game, were bettered by a clinical, savvy and physical Spurs side.

In the early stages of the second half as they chased an equaliser, Hannibal Mejbri's hesitance on the ball meant that chance went begging. Burnley were their architects of their own demise on the day. Maxime Esteve gave away the ball for and Tottenham opened the scoring within 10 minutes.

A lost duel, minutes after conceding the second, led to a third as Burnley appeared to crumble. It's a lesson Parker's side will have to learn from quickly as they mount an attempt to remain in the top flight.

William Bitibiri

Image: Dan Ballard of Sunderland celebrates after making it 2-0

Sunderland are the great unknows of this Premier League season.

How would they cope with the step up?

Have they changed too much too soon from the Championship promotion-winning team? Would all the new signings fit in?

Early signs are though they could be just fine this season and it was one of the 'old guard' that impressed most.

Dan Ballard, hero of the play-off semi-final win over Coventry, rose to the occasion once again. He was a colossus. A rock. He was consistently in the right place at the right time to fend off West Ham's attacks. No player on the pitch won more duels (10) or made more clearances (8).

He was like Concorde - commanding the skies with his dominant aerial ability, showcased by his fantastic headed goal, one of four shots he had in the game. Big things could be on the horizon for Ballard and Sunderland this season.

Lewis Jones

We all know what Graham Potter's teams can do in the Premier League - his Brighton team was exceptional and tactically ahead of their time. His stock was at its highest there. It's now at its lowest with questions to seriously answer about whether his football can thrive at West Ham.

There's a bit of identity crisis at the club.

Potter wants to make them more possession-orientated and tactically flexible but the success West Ham under David Moyes was all about defensive organisation and creating big moments in transition. Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta - West Ham's two most potent attacking players - are at their best with space to roam into. They look cramped and restricted playing in this current style. It's testament to Bowen's ability that he continues to be their star man. He didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

Potter needs to find a solution.

Lewis Jones

On the face of it, there was always going to be late drama between Brighton and Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz's late equaliser means there have been four goals scored after the 79th minute in the last three encounters.

For Brighton, however, there was a familiar story. Another lead dropped, another missed chance. Twenty-two points were dropped from winning positions last season. Add two more to the Fabian Hurzeler era.

Brighton's performances under the German have been brilliant - the eighth-placed finish for the 32-year-old was under-rated in terms of Premier League achievements last season. Imagine how good they would be if they can hold on to a lead?

But if owner Tony Bloom wants to see his dream of being in Europe every season - then his players will need some backbone.

Sam Blitz

Image: Josh King, 18, looks a real talent for Fulham

Carlos Baleba had been strongly linked to Manchester United this week, but he was outshone by another young gem after 25 minutes.

It was only Josh King's second Premier League start but the 18-year-old was doing rings around the Brighton midfielder. He was Fulham's biggest threat and the player making things happen throughout.

Image: King impressed at Brighton

The teenager combined well with Fulham's key player from last year, Alex Iwobi, down the left, with King's directness, comfort on the ball and aggressiveness in the duels a reason why he started over the available and more experienced options of Emile Smith Rowe and Andreas Pereira.

"He's a top talent player and I didn't have any reservations to start with him," said Marco Silva. But the Fulham manager cannot rely on an 18-year-old for attacking inspiration.

More signings are needed - with Fulham yet to make an outfield purchase this summer. Rodrigo Muniz is wanted elsewhere and even if he stays, seven out of his last nine Premier League goals have come as a substitute. Fulham need more players like King to make the difference from the off.

Sam Blitz