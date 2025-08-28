Nick Woltemade transfer news: Newcastle agree club-record £69m deal for Stuttgart forward to increase chances of Alexander Isak exit

Newcastle have opened the door for Liverpool to make a British-record bid for Alexander Isak.

The potential signing of Nick Woltemade - who arrived on Tyneside on Thursday and has now completed his medical - increases the likelihood of Isak leaving for Liverpool with less than four days left of the transfer window.

The Magpies have agreed to pay £64.86m (€75m) plus £4.3m (€5m) in add-ons for the Stuttgart forward, taking the total package just north of £69m and surpassing the £63m they paid for Isak three years ago.

Newcastle have maintained that Isak would only be sold if an adequate replacement was found and that now appears to be the case.

However, Newcastle will attempt to bring in a second striker before listening to offers from Liverpool.

Liverpool had a £110m plus add-ons bid for Isak rejected earlier in the summer so will have to increase their offer to reach an agreement with Newcastle. Isak is adamant he will not play for his current club again and is yet to feature this season.

Once Woltemade is through the door of St James' Park - it is then down to Liverpool to make their move.

What did Howe and Slot say about Isak on Friday?

Both Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and Liverpool head coach Arne Slot were asked about Isak and a potential switch for Isak in their pre-match press conferences on Friday.

Asked if Isak would stay at Newcastle, Howe said: "It's difficult for me to give you any clarity. I don't know what the future holds in that respect because I'm not dealing with it myself.

"I've got no update from what I spoke about the other day. I'm concentrating on trying to bring players to the club."

Slot was equally coy, saying: "If it's true, Newcastle have signed a new No 9 and that's very nice for Eddie because Anthony Gordon is suspended and Isak has not been training.

"As always, we try to sign players who can help us. There's no reason, after the first two games, to complain, to think we need more. But if we can strengthen the squad, we will try to do that if it's for the right money and the right player.

"Let's see if we do something and if we can, what we can do."

Who could Newcastle's second striker be?

Image: Newcastle are still trying to get Brentford striker Yoane Wissa

Newcastle are still trying to sign Yoane Wissa, who has not played for Brentford in the current campaign amid the Magpies' interest. Newcastle have had two bids turned down by the Bees for the striker.

However, Eddie Howe's side are unlikely to continue pursuing Jorgen Strand Larsen given his similarities to the 6ft 6in Woltemade. Newcastle also had two offers rejected for the Wolves striker.

Newcastle are set to sign Woltemade ahead of Bayern Munich, who had multiple offers rejected for the forward this summer. He had a desire to work with Howe and play in the Premier League.

Newcastle have been impressed by Woltemade's technical ability and creativity, given his height.

Woltemade fits the profile of player Eddie Howe likes and he was scouted by Andy Howe, who has effectively been acting as sporting director this summer.

Newcastle had a long-standing interest in the player and have been watching him for some time.

'Unconventional' Woltemade more than a target man

Analysis from Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

It was only a matter of days ago that Germany was abuzz with talk of Nick Woltemade making a move to Bayern Munich. On a recent visit to Stuttgart for the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup against the Bundesliga champions, it was Woltemade - not Harry Kane or Luiz Diaz - who was in the spotlight.

Speaking to a host of legendary Bundesliga figures about the 23-year-old forward on that trip, the word that kept coming up was 'unconventional'. Woltemade is 6ft 6in tall but is not a typical target man, preferring to roam into wide areas and drop deep.

He is even a dribbler, capable of beating opponents with his surprisingly nifty footwork. Cacau, the Brazilian-born Germany international whose goals fired Stuttgart to the title, was particularly fulsome in his praise for Woltemade and his importance to the team.

"He is an amazing player," Cacau told Sky Sports. "He can score goals but he can also give assists. And he is a perfect player for Stuttgart, the perfect No 9. He plays very unconventionally because he is tall but he is also technical. Very, very good."

It is apparent that Newcastle are looking for a physical No 9 who is capable of leading the line. They have wingers who can provide service for such a player. But they want someone who can bring those wingers into play too. Woltemade fits the bill.

