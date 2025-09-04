League One and Two takes centre stage & it's all LIVE on Sky! | EFL weekend guide

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ on Saturday?

All of it! Eight games in League One, and a full programme in League Two. All live on Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app.

The early and teatime games in League Two, Newport County vs Bristol Rovers (12.30pm), and Bromley vs Gillingham (5.30pm), are also live on Sky Sports Football. Every other game is a 3pm kick-off.

League One

With the top two of Cardiff and Stevenage not in action, Bradford have the chance to go top of League One as they head to Doncaster. Both have started brilliantly since their promotion from League Two last season.

Elsewhere, Peterborough, Port Vale and Wycombe are all still chasing their first wins of the campaign at the seventh time of asking.

Bolton vs AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster vs Bradford

Huddersfield vs Peterborough

Lincoln vs Wigan

Plymouth vs Stockport

Port Vale vs Leyton Orient

Rotherham vs Exeter

Wycombe vs Mansfield

League Two

Five teams are stll chasing their first win of the season in League Two, and, with a full programme taking place, all are in action on Saturday. Oldham, Accrington, Crawley, Shrewsbury and Cheltenham all play at 3pm.

The two only unbeaten sides left in League Two meet in the early evneing kick-off, as Bromley host leaders Gillingham.

Newport vs Bristol Rovers, kick-off 12.30pm

Barnet vs Shrewsbury

Barrow vs Swindon

Cambridge United vs Oldham

Cheltenham vs Accrington

Colchester vs Crewe

Harrogate vs Crawley

MK Dons vs Grimsby

Notts County vs Fleetwood

Salford vs Tranmere

Walsall vs Chesterfield

Bromley vs Gillingham, kick-off 5.30pm

Schumacher on improving Bolton this season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steven Schumacher tells Sky Sports about the need to improve Bolton Wanderers to be more competitive in League One this season

"There is no hiding from the expectation," Bolton boss Steven Schumacher told Sky Sports. "This club has been in League One for too long. Under Ian [Evatt], the team got close a couple of times, reaching the play-off semi-final and final, but last season did not go as planned.

"We know we have to be pushing for promotion and at the very least competing for the play-offs this season."

Listen to the Essential EFL podcast - predictions, interviews and more

Sky Sports brings you the Essential EFL podcast, featuring all the best content from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Make sure you don't miss an episode...

Listen and follow the Essential EFL podcast on: APPLE | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

Here's everything you need to know about Sky Sports+ including how to watch your EFL team this season…

Free-to-watch EFL highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows. League One and League Two highlights will also be available soon after.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

Follow Sky Sports EFL on WhatsApp

📱 Sky Sports EFL is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels.

Get messages and alerts for the latest breaking news, analysis, in-depth features, live streams and highlights from our dedicated EFL channel.

👉 Give us a follow