League One and Two takes centre stage & it's all LIVE on Sky! | EFL weekend guide
Huge live games, how to view free highlights, podcasts, fixtures, league tables and exclusive interviews; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet EFL action this weekend with Sky Sports
Thursday 4 September 2025 10:37, UK
What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ on Saturday?
All of it! Eight games in League One, and a full programme in League Two. All live on Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app.
The early and teatime games in League Two, Newport County vs Bristol Rovers (12.30pm), and Bromley vs Gillingham (5.30pm), are also live on Sky Sports Football. Every other game is a 3pm kick-off.
- TABLES: Championship | League One | League Two
- ALL FIXTURES: Championship | League One | League Two
League One
With the top two of Cardiff and Stevenage not in action, Bradford have the chance to go top of League One as they head to Doncaster. Both have started brilliantly since their promotion from League Two last season.
Elsewhere, Peterborough, Port Vale and Wycombe are all still chasing their first wins of the campaign at the seventh time of asking.
- Bolton vs AFC Wimbledon
- Doncaster vs Bradford
- Huddersfield vs Peterborough
- Lincoln vs Wigan
- Plymouth vs Stockport
- Port Vale vs Leyton Orient
- Rotherham vs Exeter
- Wycombe vs Mansfield
League Two
Five teams are stll chasing their first win of the season in League Two, and, with a full programme taking place, all are in action on Saturday. Oldham, Accrington, Crawley, Shrewsbury and Cheltenham all play at 3pm.
The two only unbeaten sides left in League Two meet in the early evneing kick-off, as Bromley host leaders Gillingham.
- Newport vs Bristol Rovers, kick-off 12.30pm
- Barnet vs Shrewsbury
- Barrow vs Swindon
- Cambridge United vs Oldham
- Cheltenham vs Accrington
- Colchester vs Crewe
- Harrogate vs Crawley
- MK Dons vs Grimsby
- Notts County vs Fleetwood
- Salford vs Tranmere
- Walsall vs Chesterfield
- Bromley vs Gillingham, kick-off 5.30pm
Schumacher on improving Bolton this season
"There is no hiding from the expectation," Bolton boss Steven Schumacher told Sky Sports. "This club has been in League One for too long. Under Ian [Evatt], the team got close a couple of times, reaching the play-off semi-final and final, but last season did not go as planned.
"We know we have to be pushing for promotion and at the very least competing for the play-offs this season."
