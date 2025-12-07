Chelsea's record-breaking 34-game unbeaten run ends with shock defeat to Everton as Man City go six points clear- WSL round-up

Chelsea's record-breaking 34-match unbeaten run in the WSL came to an abrupt end as they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to Everton.

The Toffees had not won any of their last eight league matches, with their most recent victory on the opening day of the season against Liverpool, but secured a historic win thanks to Honoka Hayashi's strike after 12 minutes.

The loss was the Blues' first in the WSL since May 2024 and their first under Sonia Bompastor. Their failure to score brought to an end a run of finding the back of the net in 31 straight league games.

Image: Honoka Hayashi put Everton in front against the run of play at Chelsea

Chelsea dominated from the off and threatened first when Courtney Brosnan brilliantly tipped Catarina Macario's low strike onto the right-hand post - but they were behind against the run of play inside 12 minutes, when Hayashi converted the smart ball Toni Payne flashed across the six-yard box.

From there, the Toffees were able to keep the hosts at arm's length. At the expense of their own attacking intent, they worked incredibly hard to do so, restricting Chelsea to just 0.49 xG throughout the entirety of the first half.

The chances came thick and fast for Bompastor's side as the reality of a rare defeat edged closer, but it just would not go in for them - and the woodwork continued to be their enemy.

Image: Chelsea had a late chance hooked off the line

First, Sandy Baltimore's corner was diverted onto the post by an Everton defender, before Alyssa Thompson sent a shot inches wide of the right-hand upright. Later, a combination of Brosnan and Martina Fernandez somehow hooked a shot off the line.

Substitute Wieke Kaptein then headed onto the top of the crossbar, while in the final seconds, Baltimore smashed a free-kick off the bar, with Everton then just about able to scramble the ball away before the final whistle was blown.

Man City extend lead to six points; Man Utd, Spurs, Brighton win

Bunny Shaw scored a late double as Manchester City won 3-0 at Leicester to consolidate their place at the top of the Women's Super League.

Jamaica forward Shaw broke the deadlock in the 74th minute and struck her second nine minutes later before Brazilian substitute Kerolin added City's third in stoppage time.

City made it nine wins in 10 league games this season for their best-ever start to a WSL campaign.

Dominique Janssen fired a second-half winner as Manchester United beat West Ham 2-1 at Leigh Sports Village to climb back into the top three.

West Ham forward Shekiera Martinez's brilliant overhead kick early in the second period cancelled out Elisabeth Terland's first-half opener for United before Netherlands defender Janssen fired a 20-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Tottenham climbed level on points with fourth-placed Arsenal after Olivia Holdt's stoppage-time effort sealed a 2-1 home win against 10-player Aston Villa.

Villa defender Oceane Deslandes was sent off midway through the second half, before the visitors took the lead through Kirsty Hanson.

Tottenham hit back within a minute when Beth England glanced home a header and Norway winger Holdt fired the winner in the fifth minute of added time.

Japan forward Kiko Seike's early goal proved decisive as Brighton secured their fourth league win of the season, 1-0 at London City Lionesses.