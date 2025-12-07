James Maddison on MNF: Spurs midfielder to join Jamie Carragher for Wolves vs Man Utd and weekend talking points

Spurs and England midfielder James Maddison joins Jamie Carragher on this week's Monday Night Football as Man Utd look to return to winning ways at Wolves - and to discuss the big talking points from the weekend's games.

Maddison, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, will join Carragher for Monday Night Football to react to the weekend's action as well as look ahead to a crucial game for both sides at Molineux.

Manchester United travel to the Premier League's basement side looking to bounce back from a disappointing result and performance in their 1-1 draw with West Ham on Thursday, while Wolves have made the worst start to a season in Premier League history with just two points from their 14 games.

There will also be plenty of reaction to the weekend's games, including Mohamed Salah's comments that he has been "thrown under the bus" by Liverpool after being dropped for three games in a row, while the Reds dropped two more points at Leeds in his absence on Saturday Night Football.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United Monday 8th December 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

The duo will also look back on Aston Villa's seventh league victory in a row to see off leaders Arsenal, which blew open the title race on Saturday before Manchester City moved two points off the top with a comfortable win over Sunderland.

