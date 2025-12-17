Premier League fixtures live on Sky: Tottenham vs Arsenal and Liverpool vs Man City among games to be broadcast in February
Liverpool vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal among fixtures live on Sky Sports in February; Sky Sports' Premier League coverage has increased from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live; 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports
Wednesday 17 December 2025 17:00, UK
Sky Sports has confirmed it will show 12 more Premier League fixtures live across February and the start of March.
With the latest selections now confirmed, between New Year's Day and Sunday March 1, 49 matches will be available to watch live across Sky Sports.
Leeds vs Nottingham Forest is the Friday Night Football pick on Friday February 6, with Brentford's visit to Newcastle - and a potential reunion for former Bees forward Yoane Wissa - the following day pushed back to a 5.30pm kick-off.
On Sunday February 8, Brighton and Crystal Palace renew their rivalry at the Amex at 2pm, before Liverpool and Man City face off at Anfield at 4.30pm, with the Reds no doubt out to avenge a 3-0 defeat at the Etihad in November.
West Ham vs Bournemouth is live at 5.30pm on Saturday February 21, before Sunderland vs Fulham kicks off Super Sunday at 2pm on February 22, preceding the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal.
Man Utd make their first visit to Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday Night Football on February 23, with Wolves vs Aston Villa on Friday Night Football later that week.
That game will be moved to Sunday March 1 if Villa take part in the Europa League knockout play-offs.
On Saturday February 28, Leeds host Man City at Elland Road and, on Sunday March 1, two London derbies will be shown: Fulham vs Tottenham at 2pm and Arsenal vs Chelsea at 4.30pm.
December, January and February's live Premier League games on Sky Sports
Saturday December 20
Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm
Everton vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm
Leeds vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm
Sunday December 21
Aston Villa vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 22
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 26
Man Utd vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 27
Chelsea vs Aston Villa - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 28
Sunderland vs Leeds - kick-off 2pm
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - kick-off 4.30pm
Tuesday December 30
Burnley vs Newcastle - kick-off 7.30pm
Chelsea vs Bournemouth - kick-off 7.30pm
Nottingham Forest vs Everton - kick-off 7.30pm
West Ham vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm
Arsenal vs Aston Villa - kick-off 8.15pm
Man Utd vs Wolves - kick-off 8.15pm
Thursday January 1
Crystal Palace vs Fulham - kick-off 5.30pm
Liverpool vs Leeds - kick-off 5.30pm
Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur - kick-off 8pm
Sunderland vs Man City - kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 3
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 12.30pm
Bournemouth vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 4
Everton vs Brentford - kick-off 3pm
Fulham vs Liverpool - kick-off 3pm
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 3pm
Tottenham vs Sunderland - kick-off 3pm
Man City vs Chelsea - kick-off 5.30pm
Tuesday January 6
West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 8pm
Wednesday January 7
Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur - kick-off 7.30pm
Brentford vs Sunderland - kick-off 7.30pm
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa - kick-off 7.30pm
Everton vs Wolves - kick-off 7.30pm
Fulham vs Chelsea - kick-off 7.30pm
Man City vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm
Burnley vs Man Utd - kick-off 8.15pm
Newcastle vs Leeds - kick-off 8.15pm
Thursday January 8
Arsenal vs Liverpool - kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 17
Man Utd vs Man City - kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday January 18
Wolves vs Newcastle - kick-off 2pm
Aston Villa vs Everton - kick-off 4.30pm
Monday January 19
Brighton vs Bournemouth - kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 24
Bournemouth vs Liverpool - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 25
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 2pm
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - kick-off 2pm
Newcastle vs Aston Villa - kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Man Utd - kick-off 4.30pm
Monday January 26
Everton vs Leeds - kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 31
Chelsea vs West Ham - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 1
Aston Villa vs Brentford - kick-off 2pm
Man Utd vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Man City - kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 2
Sunderland vs Burnley - kick-off 8pm
Friday February 6
Leeds vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 7
Newcastle vs Brentford - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 8
Brighton vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Man City - kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday February 21
West Ham vs Bournemouth - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 22
Sunderland vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Arsenal - kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 23
Everton vs Man Utd - kick-off 8pm
Friday February 27
Wolves vs Aston Villa - kick-off 8pm (will move to Sunday March 1 if Aston Villa take part in Europa League knockout play-offs)
Saturday February 28
Leeds vs Man City - kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 1
Fulham vs Tottenham - kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Chelsea - kick-off 4.30pm
