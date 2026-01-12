Conor Gallagher transfer news: Tottenham agree deal for midfielder amid Aston Villa interest
Tottenham have agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid to sign Conor Gallagher, Sky Sports News understands; Spurs ramped up their search for a midfielder after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for most of the season; Aston Villa had also been rumoured to have interest in Gallagher.
Monday 12 January 2026 21:24, UK
Tottenham and Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal for Conor Gallagher worth £34m.
Sky Sports News earlier reported that Spurs were in the market for a midfielder after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for the majority of the season with a hamstring injury.
Aston Villa and Tottenham both approached Atletico about signing Gallagher. But talks are now heading firmly in the direction of Spurs.
They are long-term admirers of Gallagher. They were interested when he signed for Atletico in August 2024.
The England international signed for the Spanish club in the summer of 2024 for around £38m.
Gallagher, 25, has a contract with Atletico until the summer of 2029.
Gallagher brings with him plenty of experience in the Premier League, having made 136 appearances in the competition for the likes of West Brom, Crystal Palace and Chelsea prior to joining Atletico Madrid.