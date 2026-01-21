Rangers transfer latest: Head coach Danny Röhl 'knocking on the door' for more January signings

Danny Röhl revealed he is consulting the Rangers recruitment team on a daily basis with a view to further bolstering his squad.

They paraded three new January signings - Denmark winger Andreas Skov Olsen, Danish midfielder Tochi Chukwuani, and Belgian left-back Tuur Rommens - to the fans before the 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Annan Athletic at Ibrox on Friday night.

Ahead of Thursday night's penultimate Europa League group phase fixture against Ludogorets Razgrad at Ibrox - the Light Blues are effectively out after taking one point from 18 and none of the new recruits can play in Europe - he confirmed he is not yet finished in his quest for new signings.

Image: Tochi Chukwuani, Andreas Skov Olsen and Tuur Rommens have joined Rangers this month

"I think you can imagine I knock every day on the door of the recruitment department and ask something new, but we've made a good job so far," said Röhl, who confirmed defender John Souttar will miss the game and Sunday's Premiership tie against Dundee with an unspecified injury.

"It's good to have these three players here, and then it's about timing now.

"We have a clear idea, and now we have to wait, maybe there's a domino (effect) on the other club, and then we can take this opportunity for us.

"But this is now the next seven to 10 days, we have to be ready when we have to be ready.

Image: Rangers' John Souttar will miss this week's games

"The good thing is that my team showed me in the last couple of weeks that they can, except from Hearts, beat everyone at the moment, and this is fantastic to see.

"This gives me calmness, relaxed, now we brought three more players on, they showed the quality of their training, the presence, you see it straight away, because it increases the other players around them.

"They see that some quality comes to the squad and that helps massively.

"And all in all, when I see the group, even the relationship to each other, the atmosphere on the pitch, they're very focused, they do what they have to do.

"It's great to see and it's about pushing them, but at the moment you have the feeling that they know really what it means and which opportunities we have in the next couple of weeks."

Image: Rangers have taken one point in this season's Europa League

Röhl will play a strong side as he looks to register Rangers' first win in the league phase of the Europa League which could be crucial in terms of co-efficient points for the 2026/27 Champions League should the Govan side win the title this season.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss said: "We won't rest too many players for tomorrow. We'll go with a strong group.

"This point is very important for us. We have to be successful in the league, otherwise this (co-efficient) is not a topic for us.

"But of course, we have now 16 games in the league, two games in Europe, and four, hopefully, Scottish Cup games to go, and if we get a lot of points like this, then we will have a good summer."

Dujon Sterling could return from a muscle injury next week but long-term injured Connor Barron, Bailey Rice and Derek Cornelius remain out with the latter "training hard" for his return.