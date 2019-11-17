Euro 2020: When is the tournament and who has qualified?

The opening match of the Euro 2020 finals takes place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 12, 2020

Teams are booking their Euro 2020 spots at the business end of the qualifying campaign but with 24 sides set to play across 12 host cities, how will the tournament work?

The top two teams from each of the 10 groups qualify for Euro 2020, while the four remaining positions will be decided in the play-offs in March 2020.

Who has already qualified?

England

France

Russia

Belgium

Italy

Ukraine

Poland

Spain

Czech Republic

Turkey

Finland

Sweden

Netherlands

Germany

Austria

Croatia

Portugal

Who could still qualify automatically?

There are three automatic qualification places remaining.

In Group D, Republic of Ireland, Denmark and Switzerland all vying for the automatic qualifying spots heading into the final matchday on Monday.

Meanwhile, Wales, Hungary and Slovakia are still in the hunt for an automatic spot at next summer's tournament in Group E. Their final matchday takes place on Tuesday.

Who is in play-off contention?

There are four more spots up for grabs through next year's play-off.

Scotland, Northern Ireland, Iceland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Norway, Serbia, Bulgaria, Israel, Romania, Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Belarus have advanced through to the play-offs.

There are still three places up for grabs on Monday and Tuesday.

When and where is Euro 2020?

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 12 to July 12, 2020, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts.

The 12 cities and stadiums are:

Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena

Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium

Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames

Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala

Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium

Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium

Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park

London (England) - Wembley Stadium

Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena

Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico

Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 12, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.

As a result of the pan-European staging, no nation has been granted an automatic spot, with all 55 teams taking part in the qualification process.

Wembley takes centre stage when hosting both semi-finals and final at Euro 2020

The draw for the finals will take place in Bucharest, Romania on November 30 with the 24 qualifying teams to be drawn into six groups of four.

At this point in November, the four final spots - set to be decided in March 2020's play-offs - will not be known, but they will still be drawn into a group.

How will the draw work?

The 24 qualifiers will be split into six groups through a seeding system that is calculated based on:

a) final position in group

b) points

c) goal difference

d) goals scored

e) away goals scored

f) number of wins

g) number of away wins

h) lower disciplinary points total

i) position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings.

Play-off winners will therefore all be in the fourth seeding pot.

The Euro 2020 group-stage schedule

Each stadium will host three group-stage matches, which are set to take place between June 12 and June 24.

The host cities have been paired off for the group stages:

Group A: Rome and Baku

Rome and Baku Group B: Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen

Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen Group C: Amsterdam and Bucharest

Amsterdam and Bucharest Group D: London and Glasgow

London and Glasgow Group E: Bilbao and Dublin

Bilbao and Dublin Group F: Munich and Budapest

Every host nation that qualifies will play a minimum of two games at home in the group stages. Should both paired nations qualify (eg. if England and Scotland both qualify they will be put into Group D) then a draw will take place to determine which nation will host their direct group-stage encounter.

The winners and runners-up of each group will reach the knockout stages, as well as the four best third-placed teams.

Wembley will host seven Euro 2020 matches, including both semi-finals and the final

The knockout schedule

Each city will host one last 16 or quarter-final match, before London takes centre stage for the semi-finals and final. There is no third-place play-off.

The knockouts will run from June 27 to July 12:

Round of 16

June 27: 1A v 2C, London - 2A v 2B, Amsterdam

June 28: 1B v 3A/D/E/F, Bilbao - 1C v 3D/E/F, Budapest

June 29: 2D v 2E, Copenhagen - 1F v 3A/B/C, Bucharest

June 30: 1E v 3A/B/C/D, Glasgow - 1D v 2F, Dublin

Quarter-finals

July 3: Saint Petersburg and Munich

July 4: Baku and Rome

Semi-finals

July 7 and 8: London

Final

July 12: London