Manchester United transfer rumours

He told the Transfer Talk podcast: "If we are to believe everything is true with regards to the potential deal for Fernandes, it would represent a U-turn as far as Man United are concerned. We know they were looking at Fernandes in the summer, then we were told categorically that he was no longer a target.

"Now, it appears that things have changed because if you look at Man United's midfield scenario at the moment, even if they didn't have injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba, they would still in the market for a midfielder. That has just intensified with injuries to their key players so it's no surprise that they are potentially back in for a midfielder and Fernandes.

"Young has rejected Man United's offer of a one-year contract, which came in response to Inter Milan's willingness to give him an 18-month contract. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been non-committal on Young's future and we're told the player's decision is based purely on playing time.

"If you look at the full-back areas at Man United, you can probably see where Young is coming from. On the left, they have Luke Shaw, who is 24, and 19-year-old Brandon Williams. On the right, they've got summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, who are 22 and 20 years old respectively.

"Given the number of players they've got in those positions and their ages, Young feels like his game time would be limited. He's 34 years old now and at the stage of his career where he wants to be playing regular football - I don't think he is going to get that at Man United and that is what he feels.

"The prospect of Inter Milan is said to excite Young. It's a new challenge, a new league and a new country, having played his entire club football in England. It should be noted that Young is into the final six months of his Man United contract and he has the option as of January 1 of signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club, but the final decision on his future will be left to Man United.

"However, Young privately hopes that after eight and a half seasons at Old Trafford, Man United will allow him to pursue another challenge."

The latest players Manchester United have been linked with...

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes wants to move to Manchester United.

And Sporting Lisbon want United defender Marcos Rojo included in any deal that would take midfielder Fernandes to OId Trafford, according to editor-in-chief at Portuguese daily newspaper O Jogo, Filipe Dias.

Sporting Lisbon head coach Silas admits the club are making plans for Fernandes' exit in the January transfer window.

United were confirmed as being interested in signing the 25-year-old Portugal international by Dias on the latest episode of the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast.

Solskjaer has said United are looking at transfer options in central midfield, after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Asked about the report, Solskjaer said: "We go back to speculation. We go and watch games all the time but where I've been and when I've been somewhere is irrelevant. That's another player that's in a different club and I can't speak about."

1:24 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces questions about Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes amid reports he went to watch the midfielder in action Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces questions about Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes amid reports he went to watch the midfielder in action

Donny van de Beek is a player Manchester United like and have been watching for some time, but the Ajax star ruled out leaving the Dutch giants in this window and suggested he might stay in Amsterdam next season too.

However, Van de Beek is expected to leave the club this summer and will consider a move to the Premier League.

Van de Beek's representatives have been in talks with a Netherlands team scout over his best position, but discussions have yet to take place with Manchester United or another Premier League club.

United have also ruled out making a bid to bring Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford in this window. Reports have linked United with a £20m offer for the Tottenham midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but no bid has been made.

Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep hold of Jadon Sancho in January despite interest from a host of clubs from around Europe, according to Sky in Germany. Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all made initial enquiries.

United are also interested in signing Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and are looking at Lyon's Moussa Dembele.

After United's 0-0 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup on January 4, Solskjaer refused to rule out moving for Jimenez, saying only: "I can't comment on speculation".

Manchester United are interested in James Maddison, but are wary that it is difficult to conclude big transfers in January. Leicester's attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to United this month and he is a player who the club's recruitment team have run the rule over this season.

Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes is close to joining Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal, with Manchester United having previously been interested in signing the 20-year-old Portugal international.

United are also one of several Premier League clubs considering a bid for Reading's talented young striker Danny Loader. The 20-year-old is out of contract this summer and talks on a new deal have stalled.

The latest on those who could leave Manchester United this January...

Inter Milan and Roma are close to agreeing a swap deal involving Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola which would scupper Ashley Young's proposed move to the San Siro, according to Sky in Italy.

Roma have been forced to act on the transfer market after Nicolo Zaniolo ruptured his ACL in the 2-1 defeat to Juventus on Sunday night and have set their eyes on Inter winger Politano to replace the 20-year-old.

Inter have been looking for a left full-back and were in talks to sign Manchester United's Young, who turned down a new one-year contract at the club with a view to signing for the Serie A club.

However, Inter have now turned their attention to Roma's Spinazzola and if a deal is agreed, Young would be no longer required.

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says the midfielder's "heart" is with Manchester United - but adds he needs to be playing in a side capable of winning trophies.

Pogba, who returned to United from Juventus in 2016, admitted in June that he was considering leaving Old Trafford for a "new challenge", while Raiola added a month later that he was in the process of finding his client a new club.

But the 26-year-old remained with United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said this month he will not be sold in the January transfer window.

Atletico Madrid are interested in midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to Sky in Italy.

Matic has made just six appearances at United this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has not played in the Premier League since a 2-0 defeat at West Ham in September.

Inter Milan, who are led by Matic's former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, were understood to be considering the Serbia international in October as one of their targets for the January transfer window, according to Sky in Italy.

Who else could depart Old Trafford?

Jesse Lingard [The Sun]

[The Sun] Tahith Chong , Juventus [The Sun]

, Juventus [The Sun] Chris Smalling , Juventus and Inter Milan [Gazzetta dello Sport]

, Juventus and Inter Milan [Gazzetta dello Sport] Paul Pogba , Real Madrid and Juventus [Daily Express]

, Real Madrid and Juventus [Daily Express] Luke Shaw, Leicester City [The Sunday Mirror]

