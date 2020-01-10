Chelsea transfer rumours

Thomas Lemar is being linked with a host of London clubs

The latest on the players Chelsea have been linked with this January - and who might leave the club...

Sky Sports News' latest update on Chelsea...

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol has revealed Chelsea are very keen to sign a centre-back from a Premier League rival who is worth up to £50m.

He told Tuesday night's edition of The Transfer Show: "I think the targets they are looking at are wide players and also a striker.

"They are in for Wilfried Zaha but it will difficult to sign him from Crystal Palace, they do not want to sell him but it is significant that he has changed agents and will now be represented by Pini Zahavi. He's close to the Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

"There is also Jadon Sancho but he will cost a lot of money - he could could over £100m. That is a deal that is more likely to happen in the summer if he were to leave Germany.

"There is Moussa Dembele, we know they are interested in signing him from Lyon, but we are being told that he would like to come back to England but Lyon really want to hold on to him because of their injury problems.

"Then there is the left-back situation where their dream signing would be Ben Chilwell, but again it would be almost impossible to sign him from Leicester because they are not going to sell him.

"There is one other player whose name has been mentioned to me, he is a central defender at a rival Premier League club. We have been told Chelsea are very keen on signing him and some of the agents that are involved in the deal think it could happen this month. A young, very promising centre-back who would cost at least £50m."

The latest players Chelsea have been linked with...

West Ham have agreed a deal in principle to sign Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan without an option to buy, but Chelsea also made an offer for Fernandes, which is believed to be an 18-month loan with an obligation to buy for £55m.

Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep hold of Jadon Sancho in January despite interest from a host of clubs from around Europe, according to Sky in Germany.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all made initial enquiries.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs monitoring Brighton defender Ben White during his current loan at Leeds.

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is one of the forward options Chelsea are considering trying to sign in January.

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi are likely to leave Chelsea during the transfer window and Frank Lampard has been tracking Dembele for some time. Lampard sees similarities between Dembele and former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba.

Manchester City are interested in a January deal for Bournemouth's Nathan Ake - despite a contract clause seemingly putting Chelsea in pole position to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

Nathan Ake has been linked with a return to Chelsea

Chelsea have also been monitoring CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov.

The club's owner Roman Abramovich is understood to be a fan of his fellow Russian.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a host of clubs monitoring Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

However, the Nigeria international is expected to stay at Lille for the rest of the season unless the French club receives a January offer that is too good to refuse.

Another player on their radar is Lille's Boubakary Soumare, who is also a target for Manchester United and Arsenal.

Who else have the Blues been linked with?

Dries Mertens, Napoli [Daily Mail]; Thomas Lemar, Atletico Madrid [Daily Telegraph]; Issa Diop, West Ham [Daily Express]; Nathan Ake, Bournemouth [The Sun]; Habib Diallo, Metz [Republicain Lorraine]; Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid [El Desmarque]; Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund [The Sun On Sunday]; Isco, Real Madrid [The Sun]; Reinier Jesus, Flamengo [Daily Express]; Samuel Chukwueze, Villarreal [El Desmarque]; Leon Bailey, Bayer Leverkusen [The Sun]; Ben Chilwell, Leicester City [The Sun]; Sander Berge, Genk [Verdens Gang]; Eberechi Eze, QPR [The Sun]; Jarrad Branthwaite, Carlisle [Daily Mail]; Timo Werner, RB Leipzig [The Telegraph]. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace [Times, Mail]; Gabriel Barbosa, Inter Milan [Daily Express]; Ivan Lepinjica, Rijeka [Tportal];

Isco could be on his way out of Real Madrid

The latest on those who could leave Chelsea this January...

AC Milan are considering a move for centre-back Andreas Christensen, according to Sky Italy.

The Italian side's move for Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has stalled and they are now looking at alternative options - one of those being Christensen. Milan would like any deal to be a loan with an option to buy.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard has distanced himself from reports suggesting Rangers are set to make a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in January.

Inter Milan are also interested in bringing Giroud to the San Siro in January, according to Sky in Italy, while Frank Lampard has confirmed the Frenchman could be on his way.

Sky Sports News understands Aston Villa have made a loan move for the forward, but can now only sign him on a permanent deal due to loan rules, having already brought in Danny Drinkwater until the end of the season.

Who else could depart Stamford Bridge?

Marcos Alonso, Inter Milan [Daily Telegraph]; Conor Gallagher, Norwich [Pink Un]; Giroud, Juventus [Daily Express]; Giroud, Borussia Dortmund [Bild]; Emerson, Juventus & Inter Milan [Calciomercato], Willian, Tottenham [Daily Star]; Kelechi Chibueze, Leicester [Leicester Mercury].

Olivier Giroud's lack of game time could see him leave Stamford Bridge

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol...

"Chelsea are on the lookout for a centre-half and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake - their former academy star - is very much on their hotlist. The Blues have a £40m buy-back clause but may face competition from Manchester City and Spurs.

"They are also on the lookout for a striker and they like Fedor Chalov at CSKA. There has also been a lot of speculation on Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund too - a player most clubs in Europe also want to sign."

