FIFA Club World Cup: When do Chelsea travel to United Arab Emirates?

This year's Club World Cup, which features Chelsea, will be held in the United Arab Emirates - but when do the Blues play?

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

The annual tournament features the champions of the different continents along with the host nation's national champions, with Chelsea qualifying as Champions League winners.

The games were due to be played in Japan, but they pulled out as hosts last month because of the high number of coronavirus cases in the country so the tournament is being held in the United Arab Emirates.

Image: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be aiming to win another trophy

Chelsea's Club World Cup fixtures...

Semi-finals

Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly - Tuesday February 8

Al Hilal 0-1 Chelsea - Wednesday February 9

Third-place match

Al Hilal vs Al Ahly - Saturday February 12 (1pm kick-off) - Al Nahyan Stadium

Final

Chelsea vs Palmeiras - Saturday February 12 (4.30pm kick-off) - Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

How many Premier League games will Chelsea miss?

Chelsea's trip to Brighton on Tuesday February 8 and the home match with Arsenal on February 12 were postponed due to Chelsea's commitments in the UAE. However, Thomas Tuchel's side have already played that rearranged Brighton game on Tuesday January 18, drawing 1-1, so they are technically missing just one game which will be rearranged in due course.

