Championship: Fulham, Bournemouth, Blackburn among teams in hunt for promotion to the Premier League

The enthralling race in progress for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League has entered its final weeks.

Fulham currently lead the way, with Bournemouth behind them in second, and Huddersfield, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United occupying the remaining top-six places. Up to four teams below them will still believe they can make the cut, too.

Here, we take a look at the runners and riders, their form and their key remaining fixtures as they bid to break free of the Championship's clutches and reach the Premier League...

Fulham

Position: 1st

Games played: 41

Points: 83

Form (most recent first): LLWWL

Sky Bet promotion odds: Currently suspended

Remaining fixtures: Preston (H) (April 19, 7.45pm), Bournemouth (A) (April 23, 3pm), Nottingham Forest (H) (April 26, 7.45pm), Luton (H) (May 2, 5.15pm), Sheffield United (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Bournemouth

Position: 2nd

Games played: 40

Points: 74

Form (most recent first): DDLWW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 1/16

Remaining fixtures: Coventry (A) (April 18, 3pm), Fulham (H) (April 23, 3pm), Swansea (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Blackburn (A) (April 30, 3pm), Nottingham Forest (A) (May 3, 7pm), Millwall (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Huddersfield

Position: 3rd

Games played: 42

Points: 70

Form (most recent first): DWWLL

Sky Bet promotion odds: 4/1

Remaining fixtures: Middlesbrough (A) (April 18, 12.30pm), Barnsley (H) (April 22, 7.45pm), Coventry (A) (April 30, 3pm), Bristol City (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Luton

Position: 4th

Games played: 42

Points: 68

Form (most recent first): WLDDW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 5/1

Remaining fixtures: Cardiff (A) (April 18, 3pm), Blackpool (H) (April 23, 12.30pm), Fulham (A) (May 2, 5.15pm), Reading (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Nottingham Forest

Position: 5th

Games played: 40

Points: 67

Form (most recent first): LWWWW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/4

Remaining fixtures: West Brom (H) (April 18, 8pm), Peterborough (A) (April 23, 3pm), Fulham (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Swansea (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 3, 7pm), Hull (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Sheffield United

Position: 6th

Games played: 42

Points: 65

Form (most recent first): LDWLW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 9/2

Remaining fixtures: Bristol City (A) (April 18, 5.30pm), Cardiff (H) (April 23, 3pm), QPR (A) (April 29, 7.45pm), Fulham (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Middlesbrough

Position: 7th

Games played: 41

Points: 63

Form (most recent first): DLLWW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/2

Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield (H) (April 18, 12.30pm), Swansea (A) (April 23, 3pm), Cardiff (H) (April 27, 7.45pm), Stoke (H) (April 30, 3pm), Preston (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Blackburn

Position: 8th

Games played: 42

Points: 63

Form (most recent first): LDDLW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1

Remaining fixtures: Stoke (H) (April 18, 3pm), Preston (A) (April 25, 7.30pm), Bournemouth (H) (April 30, 3pm), Birmingham (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Coventry

Position: 9th

Games played: 42

Points: 62

Form (most recent first): WWLDD

Sky Bet promotion odds: 66/1

Remaining fixtures: Bournemouth (H) (April 18, 3pm), West Brom (A) (April 23, 3pm), Huddersfield (H) (April 30, 3pm), Stoke (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Millwall

Position: 10th

Games played: 42

Points: 62

Form (most recent first): DWLDL

Sky Bet promotion odds: 50/1

Remaining fixtures: Hull (H) (April 18, 3pm), Birmingham (A) (April 23, 3pm), Peterborough (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)