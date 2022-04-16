Championship: Fulham, Bournemouth, Blackburn among teams in hunt for promotion to the Premier League

Fulham lead the way at the top of the Championship, nine points clear of second-placed Bournemouth; Huddersfield, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United occupy remaining top-six spots; Middlesbrough, Blackburn, Coventry, Millwall also in promotion contention
Monday 18 April 2022 16:46, UK
The enthralling race in progress for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League has entered its final weeks.
Fulham currently lead the way, with Bournemouth behind them in second, and Huddersfield, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United occupying the remaining top-six places. Up to four teams below them will still believe they can make the cut, too.
Here, we take a look at the runners and riders, their form and their key remaining fixtures as they bid to break free of the Championship's clutches and reach the Premier League...
Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports throughout a busy April.
Position: 1st
Games played: 41
Points: 83
Form (most recent first): LLWWL
Sky Bet promotion odds: Currently suspended
Remaining fixtures: Preston (H) (April 19, 7.45pm), Bournemouth (A) (April 23, 3pm), Nottingham Forest (H) (April 26, 7.45pm), Luton (H) (May 2, 5.15pm), Sheffield United (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 2nd
Games played: 40
Points: 74
Form (most recent first): DDLWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 1/16
Remaining fixtures: Coventry (A) (April 18, 3pm), Fulham (H) (April 23, 3pm), Swansea (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Blackburn (A) (April 30, 3pm), Nottingham Forest (A) (May 3, 7pm), Millwall (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 3rd
Games played: 42
Points: 70
Form (most recent first): DWWLL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 4/1
Remaining fixtures: Middlesbrough (A) (April 18, 12.30pm), Barnsley (H) (April 22, 7.45pm), Coventry (A) (April 30, 3pm), Bristol City (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 4th
Games played: 42
Points: 68
Form (most recent first): WLDDW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 5/1
Remaining fixtures: Cardiff (A) (April 18, 3pm), Blackpool (H) (April 23, 12.30pm), Fulham (A) (May 2, 5.15pm), Reading (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 5th
Games played: 40
Points: 67
Form (most recent first): LWWWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/4
Remaining fixtures: West Brom (H) (April 18, 8pm), Peterborough (A) (April 23, 3pm), Fulham (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Swansea (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 3, 7pm), Hull (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 6th
Games played: 42
Points: 65
Form (most recent first): LDWLW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 9/2
Remaining fixtures: Bristol City (A) (April 18, 5.30pm), Cardiff (H) (April 23, 3pm), QPR (A) (April 29, 7.45pm), Fulham (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 7th
Games played: 41
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): DLLWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/2
Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield (H) (April 18, 12.30pm), Swansea (A) (April 23, 3pm), Cardiff (H) (April 27, 7.45pm), Stoke (H) (April 30, 3pm), Preston (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 8th
Games played: 42
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): LDDLW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1
Remaining fixtures: Stoke (H) (April 18, 3pm), Preston (A) (April 25, 7.30pm), Bournemouth (H) (April 30, 3pm), Birmingham (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 9th
Games played: 42
Points: 62
Form (most recent first): WWLDD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 66/1
Remaining fixtures: Bournemouth (H) (April 18, 3pm), West Brom (A) (April 23, 3pm), Huddersfield (H) (April 30, 3pm), Stoke (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 10th
Games played: 42
Points: 62
Form (most recent first): DWLDL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 50/1
Remaining fixtures: Hull (H) (April 18, 3pm), Birmingham (A) (April 23, 3pm), Peterborough (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)