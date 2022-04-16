Championship: Fulham, Bournemouth, Blackburn among teams in hunt for promotion to the Premier League

Fulham lead the way at the top of the Championship, nine points clear of second-placed Bournemouth; Huddersfield, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United occupy remaining top-six spots; Middlesbrough, Blackburn, Coventry, Millwall also in promotion contention

Dan Long

@DanLong__

Monday 18 April 2022 16:46, UK

The enthralling race in progress for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League has entered its final weeks.

Fulham currently lead the way, with Bournemouth behind them in second, and Huddersfield, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United occupying the remaining top-six places. Up to four teams below them will still believe they can make the cut, too.

Here, we take a look at the runners and riders, their form and their key remaining fixtures as they bid to break free of the Championship's clutches and reach the Premier League...

Fulham

Position: 1st
Games played: 41
Points: 83
Form (most recent first): LLWWL
Sky Bet promotion odds: Currently suspended

Remaining fixtures: Preston (H) (April 19, 7.45pm), Bournemouth (A) (April 23, 3pm), Nottingham Forest (H) (April 26, 7.45pm), Luton (H) (May 2, 5.15pm), Sheffield United (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Fulham

Bournemouth

Position: 2nd
Games played: 40
Points: 74
Form (most recent first): DDLWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 1/16

Remaining fixtures: Coventry (A) (April 18, 3pm), Fulham (H) (April 23, 3pm), Swansea (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Blackburn (A) (April 30, 3pm), Nottingham Forest (A) (May 3, 7pm), Millwall (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Bournemouth and Middlesbrough

Huddersfield

Position: 3rd
Games played: 42
Points: 70
Form (most recent first): DWWLL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 4/1

Remaining fixtures: Middlesbrough (A) (April 18, 12.30pm), Barnsley (H) (April 22, 7.45pm), Coventry (A) (April 30, 3pm), Bristol City (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Middlesbrough
Huddersfield Town

Monday 18th April 12:00pm

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and QPR

Luton

Danny Hylton (right) is one of a handful of members of the Luton squad promoted from League Two in 2018 who are still at club

Position: 4th
Games played: 42
Points: 68
Form (most recent first): WLDDW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 5/1

Remaining fixtures: Cardiff (A) (April 18, 3pm), Blackpool (H) (April 23, 12.30pm), Fulham (A) (May 2, 5.15pm), Reading (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton and Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest

Position: 5th
Games played: 40
Points: 67
Form (most recent first): LWWWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/4

Remaining fixtures: West Brom (H) (April 18, 8pm), Peterborough (A) (April 23, 3pm), Fulham (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Swansea (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 3, 7pm), Hull (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Nottingham Forest
West Bromwich Albion

Monday 18th April 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Sheffield United

Position: 6th
Games played: 42
Points: 65
Form (most recent first): LDWLW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 9/2

Remaining fixtures: Bristol City (A) (April 18, 5.30pm), Cardiff (H) (April 23, 3pm), QPR (A) (April 29, 7.45pm), Fulham (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Bristol City
Sheffield United

Monday 18th April 5:15pm Kick off 5:30pm

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Reading

Middlesbrough

Position: 7th
Games played: 41
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): DLLWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/2

Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield (H) (April 18, 12.30pm), Swansea (A) (April 23, 3pm), Cardiff (H) (April 27, 7.45pm), Stoke (H) (April 30, 3pm), Preston (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Bournemouth and Middlesbrough

Blackburn

Position: 8th
Games played: 42
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): LDDLW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1

Remaining fixtures: Stoke (H) (April 18, 3pm), Preston (A) (April 25, 7.30pm), Bournemouth (H) (April 30, 3pm), Birmingham (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Peterborough United and Blackburn Rovers

Coventry

Position: 9th
Games played: 42
Points: 62
Form (most recent first): WWLDD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 66/1

Remaining fixtures: Bournemouth (H) (April 18, 3pm), West Brom (A) (April 23, 3pm), Huddersfield (H) (April 30, 3pm), Stoke (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Coventry

Millwall

Position: 10th
Games played: 42
Points: 62
Form (most recent first): DWLDL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 50/1

Remaining fixtures: Hull (H) (April 18, 3pm), Birmingham (A) (April 23, 3pm), Peterborough (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Millwall
