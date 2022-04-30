Premier League predictions: Jones Knows is backing Chelsea to haunt club legend Frank Lampard's Everton

Our tipster Jones Knows unleashes his tips, analysis and predictions on Sunday's Premier League action, including Chelsea causing misery to club legend Frank Lampard.

Everton vs Chelsea, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Since the start of the 18/19 season, Goodison Park is the only Premier League ground Chelsea have visited and taken no points with Everton winning the last three home fixtures against the west Londoners. You're a braver punter than me if you want to back Everton here though.

The home win did actually tempt me as we have classic case of siding with the team with it all to play for against one that hasn't. Chelsea also seem to be finally feeling the strain of the uncertain atmosphere lingering at the club. This state of flux is allowing some iffy results to creep in.

However, despite a drop in focus, Chelsea have won eight of their last nine away games in all competitions and it certainly should be nine from nine after their dominant performance at Old Trafford.

The man at the heart of that showing was Reece James, who was in rampaging form switched back to his attack-minded wing-back role after a few weeks of playing in the back three. When he's on song, Chelsea are a different animal.

He had the most touches in the opposition box of any Chelsea player in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford (10) and the most touches overall (113) which showcases just how involved he was. There were also four shots on goal from James to an expected goals return of 0.33. He should have had an assist with Kai Havertz to blame for not converting following a delicious cross.

"What a player Reece James is," said Roy Keane on his performance.

"He looks like a boxer. His distribution, movement, strength. He seems like a nice kid too. He's a clever lad, could play in any position. Chelsea are a lucky club to have him. Outstanding."

With James fully fit, confident and playing against a team likely to be relegated, the England man is a fantastic bet across a variety of markets this weekend. Take your pick from him to have two shots (Evens with Sky Bet), three shots (3/1) and four shots (17/2). But he's more than just a shots merchant, scoring five Premier League goals this season. The 5/1 with Sky Bet on him to bag anytime is a beauty.

Tottenham vs Leicester, Sunday 2pm

Sound the alarm. Harry Kane has now gone 483 minutes without a goal.

But just when he needs a helping hand, his favourite opponent comes knocking at the door. The deadly frontman has scored more goals against Leicester in the Premier League (16) than any other club in his career, with 12 in his last eight starts.

Image: Harry Kane can score twice vs Leicester at 5/1

The Kane scoring angle is one obviously well found in the market with 14/5 with Sky Bet on him scoring first and 5/6 on the anytime option. But I think we can be more aggressive than that with Spurs capable of running up high scoring wins in their favour under Antonio Conte once getting the first goal (4-0 vs Aston Villa, 5-0 vs Everton, 5-1 vs Newcastle). That has led me to the Kane to score at least twice selection at 9/2 with Sky Bet - something he has done four times in his career vs Leicester.

West Ham vs Arsenal, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

West Ham and Liverpool are only sides to have scored in every home Premier League game this season with the Hammers scoring in their last 18 league matches at the London Stadium.

Every run must come to an end though.

Despite Arsenal's slight wobble of late, their overall defensive process when the axis of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Gabriel play is the best in the Premier League outside Manchester City and Liverpool. They have kept a clean sheet in 13 of their 29 games played together, including in the 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at The Emirates.

Image: West Ham vs Arsenal, live on Sky Sports

Since West Ham had the welcome addition of the Europa League knockouts to their schedule, their eyes have wandered from their Premier League form - and who can blame them. With the season-defining fixture with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, it's easy to see David Moyes resting his key players like Declan Rice and Michail Antonio once again. Plus, with Craig Dawson suspended and Kurt Zouma unlikely to be risked, Moyes has no first-team centre-backs available for selection.

This is the perfect time for Arsenal to play them and Mikel Arteta's team can win to nil.

Manchester United vs Brentford, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

It's a sorry situation for Manchester United when the price on an away win for Brentford is as short as 7/2. Thomas Frank's side are now much more than just a bus stop in Hounslow and this is a fixture that they should be relishing. Despite the current state of the Manchester club, winning at Old Trafford for the first time since 1937 would be a momentous moment for the Bees.

The problem for them is Manchester United have Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo moved level with Heung-Min Son to joint second in the Premier League goalscoring charts with his 17th of the season on Thursday, earning United a 1-1 draw with Chelsea. You can rest assured, he has eyes on Mohamed Salah, who is five away. He'll be on penalties, surely.

The 37-year-old has scored eight of United's last nine goals, including match-winning hat-tricks against Tottenham and Norwich, in an emphatic response to criticism that came his way earlier in the season during a run of one goal in 10 games. Sometimes the most obvious play is the savvy play. Just back Ronaldo to score twice at 9/2 with Sky Bet.