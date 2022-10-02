Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Leicester will pick up their first win of the season against Nottingham Forest

Jones Knows is back with a Premier League prediction for Monday Night Football...

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Leicester have shipped 22 goals already this season. That is some achievement.

It's the most conceded by any club in their opening seven games of any Premier League season. In fact, you have to go back 57 years for the last time a top division team conceded 22 goals in their first seven games (West Ham in 65-66 - and they still managed to win the World Cup that season?).

Yet, according to the defensive performance data metrics, somehow Nottingham Forest are performing worse than the Foxes at the back as their expected goals against tally of 12.97 is the worst in the Premier League.

So, against such a leaky defence, James Maddison should be at the forefront of punting minds for this encounter. Maddison has 11 goal involvements in his last 10 Premier League appearances since May 11 - only Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have produced a heftier output. Of those 11 involvements, seven have been goals, identifying him as Leicester's most dangerous attacking weapon.

Image: James Maddison of Leicester City celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton at the King Power Stadium in May last season

The markets haven't really caught fully up with that fact yet and are allowing him to go off rather chunkier than what would be expected. Here, you can get 6/1 with Sky Bet on him scoring the first goal or 15/8 on him scoring at anytime.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1