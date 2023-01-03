Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Man City will thrash Chelsea with John Stones on target

Man City can beat Chelsea handsomely at Stamford Bridge on Thursday as Jones Knows takes aim at the final Premier League fixture of the week.

Chelsea vs Manchester City, Thursday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

If Manchester City play anywhere near their intense best then it's hard to see how Chelsea can get anything out of this one. And the markets agree, with City all the rage at 8/13 with Sky Bet to pick up three points.

Graham Potter's side remain meandering in this transition phase where a lack of intensity in their game is making them very easy to look past when it comes to making outright match predictions. Jamie Carragher called them "soft" on commentary during the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest - a fair assessment on a team that conceded a very basic goal from a set piece, something which was highlighted by yours truly in the match prediction.

Pep Guardiola's side carry a huge threat from set pieces themselves, so Chelsea look vulnerable again from conceding via such a method of attack. My eyes are drawn to John Stones at 14/1 with Sky Bet to score. He hit the post in the draw with Everton but can go one better here.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-3