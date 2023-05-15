Premier League relegation battle: Who of Leeds, Leicester, Forest and Everton will join Southampton in going down?

With the Premier League relegation fight entering its final two games, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leeds and Leicester all still find themselves in danger of dropping into the Championship along with already-relegated Southampton.

Southampton's 11-year spell in the Premier League came to an end following their defeat to Fulham, but who else will join them in being demoted to the Championship?

With just two games remaining, Nottingham Forest (16th - 34 points), Everton (17th - 32 points), Leeds (18th - 31 points) and Leicester (19th - 30 points) all remain in danger.

Find out their remaining fixtures below...

The predictor

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

How the season has played out

Points: 34

Goal difference: -31

Remaining games:

May 20: Arsenal (H) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: Crystal Palace (A)

Points: 32

Goal difference: -24

Remaining games:

May 20: Wolves (A)

May 28: Bournemouth (H)

Points: 31

Goal difference: -25

Remaining games:

May 21: West Ham (A) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: Tottenham (H)

Points: 30

Goal difference: -18

Remaining games:

May 22: Newcastle (A) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: West Ham (H)

Gary Neville told Sky Sports after Leicester's 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool: "They look like a group of players who are beaten. Anything can happen. We know that they could go and do something absolutely spectacular. But I genuinely feel Leicester tonight have gone and there's no coming back from it.

"I think most Leicester fans will think exactly the same. I don't want to see any team going down. I'd love to be proved wrong. But I think that's the end of them tonight."

Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports after Leicester's 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool: "Those other teams would have expected to be in a relegation fight. Everton would have hoped they wouldn't but they were there last season. We're talking about a team in Leicester who finished eighth last season and they were disappointed with that.

"Don't forget, Brendan Rodgers was getting criticism last season for finishing eighth. To go from that to this, are the players ready for this battle? They certainly didn't look it tonight, and they certainly didn't look it last week at Fulham. That was a horrendous display."

Points: 24

Goal difference: -35

Remaining games:

May 21: Brighton (A)

May 28: Liverpool (H)