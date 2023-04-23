Women's Super League title race: Everything you need to know about the run-in as Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal go for glory

Two teams are chasing a treble, one is after a double and four teams can win the Women's Super League title. All of them could also end the season empty-handed.

In a topsy-turvy campaign, four of the country's biggest clubs - Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City - still hold a strong chance of lifting the WSL title on May 27, with just six points separating the quartet.

Add in title showdowns between the four teams, the impact of FA Cup and Champions League distractions - plus a close race in the goal-difference tallies - and every single point, goal and result is going to count over the next five weeks.

So which team has the best chance of fending off challengers and fighting their way to the top prize?

Position: 1st

Played: 18

Points: 44

GD: +38

Remaining WSL fixtures: Aston Villa (A) - April 28, Tottenham (H) - May 7, Man City (H) - May 21, Liverpool (A) - May 27

Currently, Manchester United are at the top of the tree and you cannot say they do not deserve it. Marc Skinner's side are the league's top goalscorers and have also conceded the fewest.

That means United are in the best possible position in terms of goal difference. Their title rivals will do well to catch up with United's total of 38.

What is particularly noticeable is the way United spread their goals around their attack. If it is not Alessia Russo on the scoresheet, then it is Leah Galton. Or Ella Toone. Or super-sub Lucia Garcia.

They can win well - they can win ugly. Wednesday's 1-0 win over Arsenal was in the form of the latter but is a priceless result in their bid to hold off Chelsea, who have games in hand.

United also do not have European commitments to contend with - while Arsenal and Chelsea try to navigate through their busy schedules due to the Champions League semi-finals later this month. United's only other concern is an FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 14.

United challenging for the WSL title could well have an impact on whether top-scorer Russo - who was the subject of a world-record bid from Arsenal in January - stays at the club this summer.

The England forward's contract expires in July, but could having her hands on a first league trophy and securing Champions League football in the process boost United's position at the negotiating table?

Position: 2nd

Played: 18

Points: 41

GD: +23

Remaining WSL fixtures: Reading (H) - April 30, Liverpool (A) - May 7, Man Utd (A) - May 21, Everton (H) - May 27

Manchester City have catapulted themselves back into title contention with a 6-2 thrashing of West Ham on Sunday. With Chelsea and Arsenal dealing with Champions League matters, the pressure was on Gareth Taylor's side to perform - and they very much answered the call.

After a win against Chelsea followed by a defeat to Arsenal, many had ruled Man City out of a real title push. But they have shaken things up as attentions are turned elsewhere by the clubs around them.

City also have the simplest run-in - they are without FA Cup or European distractions - meaning focus is entirely on a run at WSL silverware. The crown remains within reach, but they must win every game to stand a chance of lifting the trophy on May 27.

City's campaign has been one of revival and resurgence since losing their opening two games of the season, spearheaded by leading WSL top scorer Khadija Shaw who has found the net 18 times, but even that has not been enough to fire them out in front.

Perhaps this heated title race may be asking too much of Taylor's new-look side this season - although they must not be written off entirely.

Position: 3rd

Played: 16

Points: 40

GD: +28

Remaining fixtures: Liverpool (H) - May 3, Everton (H) - May 7*, West Ham (A) - May 17*, Arsenal (H) - May 21, Reading (A) - May 27, TBA: Leicester (H)

*live on Sky Sports

We are now at the business end of the season and many still believe this is Chelsea's league to lose.

The fixture list is in their favour. As well as their crucial game in hand, Emma Hayes' Blues have already played the majority of their title rivals - with five of their remaining six games against sides who are not in the race for glory.

Star forward Sam Kerr - who scored her 50th WSL goal in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa on April 2 - will be looking forward to adding more goals this season.

Chelsea have the busiest schedule of the four teams challenging for WSL honours - they are the only side still fighting on three fronts.

The Blues have the talent and depth to do so, but even Hayes admits her side are beginning to tire, with injuries to key players also compounding selection struggles. They have the potential to play 10 more games between now and the start of June, having reached the FA Cup final on May 14 against Man Utd.

There are concerns over centre-back Millie Bright's fitness - after the defender was forced to pull out of England duty recently - while Fran Kirby remains sidelined. Pernille Harder has recently returned to action after a lengthy lay-off.

Will such a toiling schedule, which involves WSL and Champions League engagements across a hectic April, play its part in Chelsea's pursuit of a fourth consecutive league title?

Position: 4th

Played: 17

Points: 38

GD: +29

Remaining fixtures: Leicester (H) - May 5*, Brighton (A) - May 10*, Everton (A) - May 17*, Chelsea (A) - May 21, Aston Villa (H) - May 27

* Live on Sky Sports

Title credentials are built on the promise that key players stay fit and firing. Arsenal have not been so lucky.

In truth, they have been on the back foot since season-ending injuries to star forwards Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead around Christmas, which threatened to derail their campaign before it had even reached its midway point.

Now, captain Kim Little is out for the rest of the campaign, followed swiftly by England captain Leah Williamson, who has also ruptured her ACL. Arsenal have had rotten luck with injuries.

Consider Man Utd without Russo and Toone, or Man City without Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw. The same applies, perhaps to a lesser extent given their depth, at Chelsea - without Kerr they would be a different prospect.

But the Gunners were still winning - until Wednesday. Victories over Tottenham and Man City threatened a late comeback in the Women's Super League title race but Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Manchester United was a killer blow.

While they battled back to a 2-2 draw in their Champions League semi-final first-leg against Wolfsburg on Sunday, Man City followed this up with a mauling of West Ham to push the Gunners into fourth. They will now need all the spirit they can summon to secure another trophy this season.

