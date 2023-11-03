Fantasy Premier League 2023/24: Gameweek 11 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports is back with the weekly Fantasy Premier League column, bringing you essential tips from the best managers in the world.

FPL experts Lee and Sam from FPL Family answer the key questions ahead of Saturday's 11am deadline for Gameweek 11...

Gabriel was benched last week - should managers sell or hold?

I think he's a hold. He'd played a lot of minutes recently for Arsenal and for Brazil over the international break, so a home game against bottom club Sheffield United was probably a good time to give him a rest.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have to raise their standards away to Newcastle on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - after losing at West Ham in midweek

I expect he'll come back into the team against Newcastle. With Burnley, Wolves and Luton on the fixture horizon, he'll still provide FPL managers with great value over the coming weeks.

Many managers also have Newcastle defenders - should they be looking to sell as well?

If FPL managers have Kieran Trippier, it's still OK to hold him given his attacking output and potential at both ends of the pitch.

Eddie Howe says the visit of Arsenal on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - will be a test of Newcastle's 'credentials'

I don't see a clean sheet this weekend but Trippier in particular has some credit in the bank with his owners.

But if you've got one of the cheaper alternatives, like Dan Burn, you might want to look elsewhere - potentially someone like Gabriel or Tsimikas.

Who is the best replacement for Neto?

Image: Pedro Neto has been one of the standout Premier League wingers this season

There's a few good options. I like Douglas Luiz if you haven't already used your three Villa slots, or Newcastle's Anthony Gordon at £5.7m.

I've got my eye though on Brennan Johnson from Spurs. He was great against Crystal Palace and I personally think he gives better balance to that Spurs attack when he plays rather than Richarlison on that left-hand side.

At 0.3 per cent owned, he could be a good differential.

There seems to be some panic in the community about Bowen - should there be?

The Hammers got back to winning ways against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, with Jarrod Bowen getting on the scoresheet, so I'm not sure the panic is necessary.

Free highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth-round match between West Ham and Arsenal, featuring a goal from Jarrod Bowen

I guess it comes from the fact West Ham have won just once in their last six Premier League games and the fact there are still lots of good midfield options in FPL.

If I had him, I'd probably hold, but as a non-owner I'm not looking to buy, particularly as West Ham will be without key personnel this weekend. Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta are both suspended so it'll be a tough trip to Brentford.

Is this a good week to use a triple captain, with good fixtures for Haaland and Salah?

Not for me, no. I almost always save the Triple Captain chip for a double gameweek.

Given City blank in GW18, they will have a double at some stage later in the season - that's the time to use the chip.

For those who haven't wildcarded yet, what weeks look the best to do so?

Whichever week suits your team best is the answer I usually give.

Having held onto it up to now though, it might be prudent to use it to navigate the blank GW18, where neither Man City nor Brentford have a fixture.