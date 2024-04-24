Liverpool, Arsenal or Man City? Three-way Premier League title race analysed

Four points and games in hand divide title-tussling Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City - but what are the clubs' chances of claiming the crown?

Arsenal extended their lead at the Premier League summit with an emphatic 5-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday, having reclaimed top spot with a 2-0 win over Wolves at the weekend.

Liverpool, who have one game in hand over Arsenal, beat Fulham 3-1 on Sunday to keep pace, while City, who have two games in hand over the Gunners, thrashed Luton 5-1 last time out.

Pep Guardiola's juggernauts, therefore, have the title in their hands: six successive wins would guarantee an unprecedented, fourth consecutive league title. However, one wayward result could flip fortunes.

The top three have been tussling since Christmas after Spurs and Aston Villa dropped out of the top three. You can hit play on the interactive table below to see how the table has changed throughout the campaign.

If things do go to the wire with points, Arsenal currently lead the battle for goal difference by some distance with +56, followed by Manchester City (+44) and Liverpool (+43).

The next chapter of the title race sees Liverpool face Everton at Goodison live on Sky Sports on Wednesday before City travel to Brighton under the Sky cameras on Thursday.

As it stands, Arsenal are the form side among the challengers with an average return of 2.4 points per game over their previous five league outings, compared to City (2.2) and Liverpool (2.0).

So, how do the teams' title chances fare?

ARSENAL

Reasons to be optimistic

Arsenal suffered a dip over the festive period, losing three in five games, but have bounced back to almost perfect levels since with 12 wins and one draw from 14 games - with an aggregate scoreline of 45-6.

Additionally, the best defence usually wins titles and the Gunners have that this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have conceded just 26 goals this season - six fewer than other team. Meanwhile, their expected goals conceded tally is equally impressive at just 24.41 - 6.41 fewer than any other team.

Additionally, Arsenal have kept a table-topping 16 clean sheets - six more than any other team.

As a result, David Raya has shipped just 0.75 goals per 90 minutes on average this term, which, factoring stoppers that have clocked 810 minutes or more, is the best ratio across England's top four leagues.

Reasons to be cautious

Arsenal's players do not have the same level of trophy-winning experience as their rivals. Additionally, last season's capitulation hangs over them. Having surrendered such a healthy lead over City, when it felt like they might never get a better chance, they now have much to prove.

LIVERPOOL

Reasons to be optimistic

In terms of form, Liverpool have been the most consistent throughout the campaign - never dropping points in more than two consecutive Premier League games.

Reasons to be cautious

They have conceded only 32 goals but the underlying numbers show they give their opponents far better chances than their rivals, with 39.30 expected goals against (xGa) given up so far, compared to Arsenal's 24.41 and City's 30.82.

MAN CITY

Reasons to be optimistic

City drew three in a row from mid-November before losing 1-0 at Aston Villa. However, Guardiola's side are now unbeaten in normal time since December 6 as they look to see out the campaign in customary, dominant form.

Guardiola's players know exactly what it takes to get over the line as they chase an unprecedented fourth consecutive title triumph.

Their strength in depth is unrivalled, allowing them to plough on even without players of the calibre of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland earlier in the season.

Reasons to be cautious

The fact no side has won four league titles in a row is the main one. Amid stiff competition from Liverpool and Arsenal, can they maintain the level required for a fourth consecutive season? There is a reason it has never been done before.

The other glimmer of hope for their rivals is they look more defensively vulnerable than in previous campaigns. Having shipped 32 goals in 32 games, they are conceding close to their highest rate under Guardiola, almost on a par with the 2016/17 campaign, when they finished third.

Who has the toughest run-in?

The graphic below shows each team's upcoming Premier League fixtures, but which side has the easiest schedule?

The colours represent the difficulty of each opponent, based on the current league position.

Liverpool's average opponent ranks 8.8 in the table, which is slightly tougher than Arsenal's (10.3) and Manchester City's (10.5) run-in.

Predicted table

City are favourites to win the title with a 56 per cent chance, according to Opta's supercomputer. Arsenal's chances have jumped from 22 per cent to 31 per cent after their win against Chelsea, while Liverpool are now the underdogs at 16 per cent.

So, City's chances of retaining their crown is now almost a 50/50 flip.

