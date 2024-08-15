Leeds: Daniel Farke needs reinforcements to boost Championship promotion hunt after Georginio Rutter blow

Two key players sold and one more likely to follow, six goals conceded in two games and two weeks left to fix the issues in the transfer window - Leeds and Daniel Farke tend not to start seasons too well but they already face a challenging period in all departments after just one week.

Losing Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray to the Premier League was challenging but manageable, but Brighton's £40m move for Georginio Rutter - expected to be confirmed soon - has put Farke's side in a challenging situation.

Summerville - bought by West Ham - was last year's Championship Player of the Season but Rutter was deemed the standout player at Elland Road, the attacking midfielder that knitted together the attack no matter the combinations.

Leeds do have Joel Piroe - scorer of 13 league goals last season - as a back-up in the 'second striker' role behind the No 9, but Rutter's numbers led the way not just for the Whites but in the entire second tier.

Unlike Summerville who was supported by Willy Gnonto and Dan James in rotation, and Gray who was an impressive utility option, Rutter was the one Leeds player whose exact qualities are harder to replace.

It is such a seismic sale that even Farke withdrew Leeds' status as Championship favourites just five days into the new season.

"We know we are not there with the strength anymore as a big favourite," the Leeds boss said in Thursday's press conference. It hugely contrasted from club legend Eddie Gray's statement of: "favourites tag justified" in the previous week.

Rutter's move to Brighton will leave Leeds not just short up front but short overall. Farke's side are now left with just 19 first-team players, worryingly adrift as the second tier's smallest squad.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

And the depth of Leeds' squad was exposed in midweek with Middlesbrough - who also put out somewhat of a second team - ran out 3-0 winners at Elland Road.

It was uncharacteristic from Farke's Leeds, who also conceded three at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth at the weekend. That was the German's 50th league game as Leeds boss - his team have the second tier's lowest non-penalty Expected Goals Against tally - but the start to this season has been leaky.

"Frustrated," said Jermaine Beckford in his post-match assessment of Leeds on Sky Sports after the Middlesbrough cup defeat. "Based on what Daniel Farke does with his sides, he keeps them well-organised and doesn't allow too many chances.

"Seventeen chances [were conceded against Middlesbrough]. Ridiculous, based on his previous work."

It further shows the need for Leeds to bring in new bodies but it is proving tough work. Jonathan Rowe has been a major target in the transfer window to fill the lost bodies in attack, but the Championship side face a major obstacle in French top-flight side Marseille.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kweku Afari, Nubaid Haroon and Flex discuss Brighton triggering Georginio Rutter's release clause at Leeds United

Farke could go into the loan market but he prefers a permanent deal as those players would be "fully committed" according to the German. With many squads settled, trying to find a premium target may be challenging.

But after a disappointing start to the season, should Leeds be pressing the panic button just yet? Of course not. Not yet at least. History would tell Leeds and Farke's critics not to taunt too early.

When Farke led Norwich City to his first Championship title in 2018-19, the German won just one out of his first six league matches in charge. It was one win in the first four at the start the 2020-21 campaign which saw Farke claim the trophy once again with the Canaries.

It was the same last season, Farke's first at Elland Road, as Leeds won just once in the first five games and twice come the first seven. Yet they rallied to go within one win away from the Premier League. Farke teams start slow then peak.

Leeds can also take promise from Brentford's promotion to the Premier League in 2021. Just like the Whites this year, Thomas Frank's side lost the play-off final to Fulham then sold Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma to the top-flight. The Bees instantly went again and were a Premier League team after just one more Championship campaign - largely down to the signing of Ivan Toney.

Right now, Leeds need their Toney signing to light a spark amid a summer of concern. They arguably need two.

Currently, strikers Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford are supported by forwards Gnonto, James, Piroe, Brenden Aaronson and Joe Gelhardt. Most of those attackers divide opinion among the fanbase, while Gnonto's future is not exactly secure amid interest from Everton.

But they possess one of the greatest Championship managers there have ever been in Farke. The only manager with a better second tier record is Marcelo Bielsa, the last manager who actually got Leeds out of the division.

Despite a difficult summer, they remain in capable hands. Yet while Farke knows too well that judgement on Leeds' season will come later, the next few weeks may be the biggest in their season.

Watch Leeds' next Championship fixture away at West Brom live on Sky Sports this Saturday, kick-off 12.30pm