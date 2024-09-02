Can domestic dominance help Celtic progress in the Champions League?

Mixing with Europe's elite has often rekindled special tales of the past for Celtic fans - but could this be the season that creates new memories under Brendan Rodgers?

May 25, 1967 will always be one of the most important days in the club's history as they became the first British side to win the European Cup. A team made up of players who all lived within a 30-mile radius of Celtic Park would be crowned the Lisbon Lions after their win over Inter Milan in Portugal.

Some special nights have followed since, including wins over Barcelona and Manchester United at Celtic Park, plus reigning champions at the time - AC Milan - in 2007. However, it is now time for more memorable results that prove Celtic belong at this level.

Image: Celtic won the European Cup in 1967

When you look at their domestic success in recent years - winning 12 of the last 13 top-flight titles, plus six of the last eight Scottish Cup and League Cup finals - it is clear to see the Hoops are Scotland's dominant force.

Rodgers now wants to carry that feel-good factor into Europe - so can he do it?

Pre-season planning was key

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi scored as Celtic beat Manchester City in North Carolina

When Celtic went on a pre-season tour to the US, you might have thought fitness was the goal. However, that was actually when their planning for a crack at the Champions League began.

In friendlies against Premier League opposition, Rodgers began to try out new tactics which can be used when facing Europe's elite.

While they gave up more of the ball and adopted a more cautious approach, it paid off as the Hoops went on to beat English champions Manchester City 4-3 and eased to a 4-1 victory over Chelsea too.

When so little seems to be asked of Celtic on their domestic duties, Rodgers knows he'll need to be ready for a very different challenge in the Champions League.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He said: "We looked at a couple of things in that game, tactically just slight little tweaks and adjustments that can work well for us.

"This is what I love about this team - the constant evolution of the game, the learning, the improvement.

"They're more accustomed to me now, and what I demand and what I want, so there's a real focus and clarity around everything that we're doing and I think then you see that on the pitch."

Does the draw give Celtic a chance?

Image: Celtic fan John McGinn will take on the Hoops as Aston Villa host Rodgers' side

When Celtic were drawn against Slovan Bratislava, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge and Young Boys at home, plus Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb and Aston Villa away, Rodgers said the draw was "absolutely brilliant" but admitted no game will be easy.

Since 2001/02 Celtic have progressed to the knockouts just three times.

However, this new-look format will see the top eight sides in the league qualify automatically for the knockout stages, while those finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure a place in the last 16 of the competition. Teams ranked 25-36 are eliminated from all competitions.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Former Celtic midfielder Stiliyan Petrov told Sky Sports: "With the draw, Celtic have a great opportunity to go into the play-offs.

"There will be a better quality of teams there so the level will need to be raised. They have to be really clinical, they need to prepare right.

"However, with the draw, I think Celtic can go to the play-off stage."

Can Rodgers' side make CL 'breakthrough'?

Image: Brendan Rodgers is looking forward to Celtic's Champions League campaign

Rodgers always insisted he returned to help Celtic not only dominate domestically but also make a "breakthrough" in the Champions League.

Last season was a tough learning curve. While they won their first home group-stage game in 10 years - beating Feyenoord - they last won on the road in 2017, during Rodgers' first spell at the club.

Image: Gustaf Lagerbielke scored a late winner as Celtic beat Feyenoord in the Champions League last year

He insisted Celtic were heading in the right direction to "break this barrier and bridge this gap" to Europe's elite. Perhaps he knew this summer would help that.

Celtic smashed their record transfer fee by signing Arne Engles for £11m, while Adam Idah returned permanently in a deal worth up to £9.5m. Auston Trusty moved from Sheffield United for £6m, while Paulo Bernardo, Luke McCowan, Kasper Schmeichel, Alex Valle and Viljami Sinisalo also joined in the transfer window.

Image: Arne Engels made his Celtic debut following an £11m move against Rangers

Like Rodgers promised, the Hoops are stronger now than they were before the transfer window opened. Celtic have the tools they need to not only enjoy domestic dominance but also have a crack at progressing in the Champions League - as those special nights under the lights return to Glasgow's East End once again.

When are Celtic's 2024/25 Champions League league-stage matches?

Matchday 1: September 18 - Slovan Bratislava (h)

Matchday 2: October 1 - Borussia Dortmund (a)

Matchday 3: October 23 - Atalanta (a)

Matchday 4: November 5 - RB Leipzig (h)

Matchday 5: November 27 - Club Brugge (h)

Matchday 6: December 10 - Dinamo Zagreb (a)

Matchday 7: January 22, 2025 - Young Boys (h)

Matchday 8: January 29, 2025 - Aston Villa (a)

When are the 2024/25 Champions League knockout stages?

Knockout round play-offs: February 11/12 and February 18/19, 2025

Round of 16: March 4/5 and March 11/12, 2025

Quarter-finals: April 8/9 and April 15/16, 2025

Semi-finals: April 29/30 and May 6/7, 2025

Final: May 31, 2025

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...