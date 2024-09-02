Can domestic dominance help Celtic progress in the Champions League?

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic face Slovan Bratislava (h), Borussia Dortmund (a), Atalanta (a), RB Leipzig (h), Club Brugge (h), Dinamo Zagreb (a), Young Boys (h), Aston Villa (a) in the league phase of the Champions League
Tuesday 3 September 2024 14:13, UK
Mixing with Europe's elite has often rekindled special tales of the past for Celtic fans - but could this be the season that creates new memories under Brendan Rodgers?
May 25, 1967 will always be one of the most important days in the club's history as they became the first British side to win the European Cup. A team made up of players who all lived within a 30-mile radius of Celtic Park would be crowned the Lisbon Lions after their win over Inter Milan in Portugal.
Some special nights have followed since, including wins over Barcelona and Manchester United at Celtic Park, plus reigning champions at the time - AC Milan - in 2007. However, it is now time for more memorable results that prove Celtic belong at this level.
When you look at their domestic success in recent years - winning 12 of the last 13 top-flight titles, plus six of the last eight Scottish Cup and League Cup finals - it is clear to see the Hoops are Scotland's dominant force.
Rodgers now wants to carry that feel-good factor into Europe - so can he do it?
When Celtic went on a pre-season tour to the US, you might have thought fitness was the goal. However, that was actually when their planning for a crack at the Champions League began.
In friendlies against Premier League opposition, Rodgers began to try out new tactics which can be used when facing Europe's elite.
While they gave up more of the ball and adopted a more cautious approach, it paid off as the Hoops went on to beat English champions Manchester City 4-3 and eased to a 4-1 victory over Chelsea too.
When so little seems to be asked of Celtic on their domestic duties, Rodgers knows he'll need to be ready for a very different challenge in the Champions League.
He said: "We looked at a couple of things in that game, tactically just slight little tweaks and adjustments that can work well for us.
"This is what I love about this team - the constant evolution of the game, the learning, the improvement.
"They're more accustomed to me now, and what I demand and what I want, so there's a real focus and clarity around everything that we're doing and I think then you see that on the pitch."
When Celtic were drawn against Slovan Bratislava, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge and Young Boys at home, plus Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb and Aston Villa away, Rodgers said the draw was "absolutely brilliant" but admitted no game will be easy.
Since 2001/02 Celtic have progressed to the knockouts just three times.
However, this new-look format will see the top eight sides in the league qualify automatically for the knockout stages, while those finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure a place in the last 16 of the competition. Teams ranked 25-36 are eliminated from all competitions.
Former Celtic midfielder Stiliyan Petrov told Sky Sports: "With the draw, Celtic have a great opportunity to go into the play-offs.
"There will be a better quality of teams there so the level will need to be raised. They have to be really clinical, they need to prepare right.
"However, with the draw, I think Celtic can go to the play-off stage."
Rodgers always insisted he returned to help Celtic not only dominate domestically but also make a "breakthrough" in the Champions League.
Last season was a tough learning curve. While they won their first home group-stage game in 10 years - beating Feyenoord - they last won on the road in 2017, during Rodgers' first spell at the club.
He insisted Celtic were heading in the right direction to "break this barrier and bridge this gap" to Europe's elite. Perhaps he knew this summer would help that.
Celtic smashed their record transfer fee by signing Arne Engles for £11m, while Adam Idah returned permanently in a deal worth up to £9.5m. Auston Trusty moved from Sheffield United for £6m, while Paulo Bernardo, Luke McCowan, Kasper Schmeichel, Alex Valle and Viljami Sinisalo also joined in the transfer window.
Like Rodgers promised, the Hoops are stronger now than they were before the transfer window opened. Celtic have the tools they need to not only enjoy domestic dominance but also have a crack at progressing in the Champions League - as those special nights under the lights return to Glasgow's East End once again.
