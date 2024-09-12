Newcastle, Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell must move on after transfer window shortcomings

Newcastle fans were expecting to get a first glimpse of a new signing at Wolves on Sunday. Marc Guehi, perhaps Anthony Elanga. It has not quite worked out like that. Instead, they return with more questions than answers about the direction of the club.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell, appointed in July, had a tough first window, failing to sign a single first-team starter. Suggestions that he was considering quitting over tensions with Eddie Howe seem to have been wide of the mark, but their relationship remains in focus.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United Sunday 15th September 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Howe is unlikely to be happy about coming into the season without any reinforcements of note, especially when there was money to spend. An offer totalling £70m for Guehi was on the table with Crystal Palace reportedly holding out for just £5m more.

Mitchell insists the absence of a marquee signing was not anything to do with a lack of ambition, simply about setting a precedent. He feels there is a 'Saudi Tax' on Newcastle because of their wealthy owners, who have an estimated net worth of around £740bn.

While not thrilling for Newcastle fans to hear, this is ostensibly a sensible, patient approach to recruitment. It does not, however, tally with the late, seemingly desperate, offer for Nottingham Forest's Elanga on Deadline Day that could have reached £50m.

If centre-back was identified as the priority position, why were plans not drawn up in the event Palace stood firm on the valuation Newcastle were so unwilling to meet? And why was so much offered for Elanga, signed by Forest for just £15m last summer?

Newcastle's summer signings Lewis Hall - Chelsea, £28m

Miodrag Pivas - FK Jedinstvo Ub, undisclosed

Odysseas Vlachodimos - Nottingham Forest, undisclosed

Lloyd Kelly - Bournemouth, free

William Osula - Sheffield United, £15m

Teething issues are expected with a new head of football coming in midway through the transfer window, an event most clubs plan for 12 months in advance, but the disruption came at a delicate time for Newcastle and their evolution.

Newcastle were considered ahead of schedule a year ago, embarking on their first Champions League campaign since 2003, and on a steady course to challenge the status-quo of the traditional 'Big Six' for years to come. Not so much now.

Howe said the new structure "has to work for everyone" after changes at boardroom level over the summer, with part-owners Amanda Staveley, a big ally of his, and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi leaving after former sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The timing of the England job becoming available created the perfect storm. Howe, on the FA's shortlist, insisted Newcastle had his unwavering commitment - but added that this was contingent on him being supported and allowed to work in his own way.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville assess Newcastle's transfer window after another frustrating summer for the Magpies

Hardly the messaging Newcastle would have wanted to begin the summer - what followed would not have eased any concerns either. Reports in the north east claim there is now a determination from Howe and Mitchell to turn over a new leaf.

It is a case of wait and see on that. The England job remains vacant after all.

To Newcastle's relief, the talk should now turn to matters on the pitch, allowing their quiet triumph of the window to come into sharper focus. Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak have all been retained. Sandro Tonali is also back after his ban.

If the new Howe-Mitchell axis bears fruit, there is a highly talented squad to build on at Newcastle and - without the challenge of European football to contest with - no reason they cannot improve on their up-and-down campaign of last season.

Results have been positive and performances functional thus far - a solid foundation, especially after a long summer that has been so demanding on players with international commitments. The 2-1 victory over Tottenham last time out in particular should grow belief.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's match against Tottenham in the Premier League

Howe's side reminded us of their ruthless efficiency. Spurs had around double Newcastle's output in the key attacking metrics - shots, shots on target and possession - but not in the scoreline.

Following it up with more promising results is the perfect antidote to the noise.

When January comes around, if Newcastle find themselves around those European spots, there is an opportunity for the new structure to make amends by bringing in the major singing they failed to deliver in the summer.

That is, of course, dependent on the right players being available at the right price, but presumably there will be money to spend after the relatively meagre outlay of the past window. A post-January bump has worked at Newcastle before.

Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn were signed in the winter window in 2022, propelling Newcastle from relegation prospects to midtable. The subsequent season they qualified for the Champions League. The precedent is there.

Mitchell, formerly of Tottenham, RB Leipzig and Monaco, has an impressive track record in recruitment too. Heung-Min Son, Sadio Mane and Dele are just a few of the signings on his CV.

Perhaps there is more to look forward to than meets the eye for Newcastle fans ahead of their trip to Molineux.

Watch Wolves vs Newcastle on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm.