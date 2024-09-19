Mikel Arteta exclusive: Arsenal boss says his side are on the right path to trophies

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal are on the right path to major honours as they prepare for the start of their Champions League campaign and a huge Premier League showdown with champions Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.

The Gunners started a huge seven days with a big win at north London rivals Tottenham last Sunday but the challenges keep on coming for Arteta and his side as they travel to Atalanta for their Champions League opener on Thursday evening before the Super Sunday showdown with league leaders City.

Arsenal are still searching for a first Champions League success, while their wait for the Premier League title stretches back to the 2003/04 season, and Arteta, who has led the club to back-to-back runners-up finishes in the league, firmly believes his side are heading in the right direction as they look to bring silverware to the Emirates Stadium.

"There is a huge alignment [at the club]," Arteta told Sky Sports in an interview before the north London derby.

"First, emotionally because there is a big attachment at the football club from the people that are running it.

"Secondly, we are all still highly motivated and emotional about what is coming next.

"The focus is firmly on how we can continue to be better, continue to improve and try to deliver what a lot of our supporters are waiting for."

Arsenal Football Club. I want to be here. That is why I have committed here because I feel it. I’m lucky because I have a football club and the people that are running it have the same feeling that for this moment, we want to do it together. Let’s continue.

When asked what is next and if the next step on Arsenal's progression is major honours, Arteta said: "That's the direction that we are taking, and I think we are on the right one.

"But then to deliver those trophies there are small margins, a lot of details and being in the right place at the right moment, and we have to be there.

"We are there and hopefully they will be coming."

Arteta is now into his fifth year as Arsenal boss and recently signed a new deal at the club to keep him in north London until 2027.

In his first season in charge, Arsenal lifted the FA Cup in 2020, while they secured two Community Shield victories in 2020 and 2023 before narrowly missing out on the Premier League to Man City in the last two seasons.

Despite the clear progression Arsenal have made under Arteta, who took over with the club in 10th in the Premier League, the Spaniard is targeting even more improvement.

The enjoyment I have every single day is unique. So, it is the best set up and it is the best for Arsenal Football Club, in particular. That is the only and most important thing, that we have the right people, the right processes and the right aims to get this club where we want.

He said: "In my job today, and maybe tomorrow, that is the future. That is the realistic thing about it.

"We obviously have a lot of plans and a lot of things we are continuing to try and do to develop and to improve, but the reality is let's take care of what is doable today and what we can make better to impact the team and the club.

"Then, let's look at tomorrow and see how this looks. Let's take it step-by-step.

"The only thing I can promise is that every single day I will give my best and keep developing to try to improve myself, to be surrounded by [people] better than me that are challenging and inspiring me every single day, and hopefully that will bring good outcomes."

'I said to Sterling he needs to be here'

Raheem Sterling could get his first Arsenal start when the Gunners travel to Italy to face Atalanta.

The 29-year-old moved to north London on Deadline Day after sealing a season-long loan deal from Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium.

It was a move that reunited Sterling with Arteta, who was assistant to Pep Guardiola for much of Sterling's seven-year spell at the Etihad, with the Gunners boss saying it took within 10 seconds for him to be convinced that it was the right decision to bring him to the club.

I would describe him as very thoughtful, very mature, very demanding with himself and someone who loves to play football. Give him a ball, give him minutes and he will deliver.

Asked what his involvement in the deal was, Arteta said: "It's very simple. I spoke to Edu and he told me about the possibility, that it was real and that it could happen.

"He asked me what my thoughts were and obviously I was already extremely positive, but I had a question and I thought it would be resolved in the first 15 to 20 seconds of my conversation on the phone with Raheem.

"It got resolved a little earlier than that because I took the phone and he said he was dreaming of this call. That was it.

"We discussed a few other things but when I see a player that is genuinely willing to come to the club, prove a point and be part of something that he has seen from the outside that is motivating and inspiring him, I said he needs to be here."

Sterling could face his former club on Sunday when Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium and Arteta is focused on helping the England international rediscover his top form after an indifferent spell at Chelsea.

"Creating the best possible environment and context for him," Arteta said when asked how he plans to get the best out of Sterling again.

"He's got a year because of the people, the team-mates and the dynamics of the group we have. I think he's seen the reaction of his team-mates and our supporters straight away, and that's something very positive.

"Now we have to try to help him when he gets the chance to play, when we are training with him to keep developing and giving him the opportunities where he can fulfil his talent."

