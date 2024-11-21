Scottish Premiership: Celtic visit Hearts live on Sky Sports with every club in action on Saturday

The Scottish Premiership returns after the international break with a full card of fixtures on Saturday - so here's what to look out for at both ends of the table...

What is live on Sky Sports?

A busy day of action ends at Tynecastle Park with Hearts taking on Celtic - live on Sky Sports from 7pm.

Since taking over at the Jambos, Neil Critchley has won two of his five league games, leaving the club 11th - just a point clear of bottom-spot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Hearts head coach Steven Naismith looks ahead to Celtic's visit to Tynecastle Park on Saturday - live on Sky Sports

While Hearts won the last time they met Celtic in the capital, it is Brendan Rodgers' side who have come out on top in the last two meetings.

The Scottish Premiership leaders have won all six of their away league games this season by an aggregate score of 18-1 and few would bet against that winning run being extended.

Can high-flying Aberdeen stay unbeaten?

Image: Jimmy Thelin has won 10 of his 11 games as Aberdeen boss in the league

Ahead of their trip to St Mirren, Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen have won 10 of their 11 league games this season - with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park.

The upturn in form at Pittodrie has been remarkable, for context it took the club 35 matches to win as many games last season.

It is the joint longest-unbeaten run - stretching back to last season and tied on 20 games with Celtic - but the history books will give St Mirren reason to believe they can produce a shock win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Mirren won their last Scottish Premiership match at Hibs

The Buddies - who are undefeated in their last three games before the break - have not lost to Aberdeen at home in eight games, stretching back to December 2018.

Will pressure ease on Clement and Gray?

Image: Rangers manager Philippe Clement and Hibernian head coach David Gray have been under pressure this season

The international break provided Rangers boss Philippe Clement and Hibs head coach David Gray the opportunity to spend more time on the training ground.

Clement's side take on Dundee United at Ibrox as they look to cut the nine-point gap to Celtic and Aberdeen. Three defeats and a draw in their opening 11 games have left the Belgian under pressure.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers beat Hearts in their previous Scottish Premiership outing

However, Rangers have won the last five league meetings in this fixture, and United have failed to win at Ibrox in the Premiership since 2011.

Despite the history books not pointing in Jim Goodwin's favour - he will take confidence from the start to their start to life back in the top-flight.

Image: Dundee United are fourth in the Scottish Premiership

The Tannadice club have won five and drawn four of their 12 games since winning the Championship and could leapfrog Rangers if they win by two goals at Ibrox.

While Clement is under pressure - the same applies to Hibs boss Gray, who only took the job five months ago. They have won just one game from 12 this season and sit bottom of the table.

Image: David Gray is the fifth head coach to take charge at Hibs in less than three years

The 36-year-old has been backed by the Easter Road board and will be given time to turn things around - with a trip to Dundee next on the agenda.

It is a fixture Hibs have only lost once in their last 16 top-flight meetings, with the club also winning four of their last seven Premiership games at Dundee.

Image: Tony Docherty's Dundee are seventh in the table

While that will give Gray confidence Hibs can pick up points on the road - so will Dundee's defensive record. The Dens Park side have conceded two or more goals in nine of their last 10 league games, including each of their last four in a row since.

One source of comfort for Dundee fans will be Hibs' poor away record. They've only won one of their last 15 league games on the road and Dundee have shown they can get the ball forward - with the most direct attacks (20) than any other club this season.

What else is there to look out for?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the last Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Ross County

Motherwell head to Ross County as they bid to maintain the impressive start to the season.

Stuart Kettlewell's side won back-to-back league games before the break and are looking to make that three-in-a-row for the first time in 14 months.

It is a fixture Ross County have won just once in their last 10 league meetings, with five of the last seven top-flight matches at Dingwall going the way of Motherwell.

Don Cowie's side have also failed to score in each of their last three league games - recording just five shots on target.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the last Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and St Johnstone.

Elsewhere, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock will look to end their losing runs in Perth. Simo Valakari's Saints have lost their last three games, while Derek McInnes' team have lost their last two.

Killie won on their last trip to McDiarmid Park but the Saints have beaten Saturday's opponent more than any other club since the start of 2020-21.