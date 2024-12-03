Premier League Predictions & best bets: Ruud van Nistelrooy to start life at Leicester with defeat
Tuesday 3 December 2024 12:10, UK
Our football betting expert Jones Knows is back to provide more Premier League insight ahead of a busy midweek card.
Ipswich vs Crystal Palace, Tuesday 7.30pm
What impresses me about Oliver Glasner's football is the way his front three are genuine goalscoring threats due to their instructions to play centrally. The width is provided by the full-backs so the three attackers get into dangerous positions throughout matches.
It's not clicked this season - yet - but the signs in forward areas are encouraging for Palace and I'm taking a positive view on them over this busy period. I think the goals will flow.
In Ismaila Sarr, they have a player who is underrated by the market, especially in a very winnable fixture for Palace. He's looked in confident mood in his last three matches, firing 10 shots, with seven of those hitting the target - including a goal at Aston Villa. The 3/1 anytime goalscorer price should give punters a great run here.
SCORE PREDICTON: 1-2
Leicester vs West Ham, Tuesday 8.15pm
Ruud van Nistelrooy has to be one of the strangest appointments in Premier League history - it may well work but the process to him getting this job is borderline farcical.
Has he been hired purely on his streaky run as Manchester United's caretaker boss? It's all a bit odd as his time at PSV was underwhelming, and I could probably name 20 managers that have earned a crack at a Premier League job like this.
There could be a short-term bounce but Leicester's defence simply isn't up to this standard, and Van Nistelrooy is an attack-minded boss that will struggle to solve the issues. Leicester have shipped 27 goals in 13 games and despite their own issues in defence, West Ham will fancy their chances of scoring multiple times in what could be a goal-fest. The Hammers to score two or more goals at 11/10 with Sky Bet looks the bet.
SCORE PREDICTON: 2-3
Everton vs Wolves, Wednesday 7.30pm - PLAY SUPER 6 TO WIN £250,000!
Prediction to come...
SCORE PREDICTON:
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Wednesday 7.30pm - PLAY SUPER 6 TO WIN £250,000!
Prediction to come...
SCORE PREDICTON: x-x
Newcastle vs Liverpool, Wednesday 7.30pm - PLAY SUPER 6 TO WIN £250,000!
Prediction to come...
SCORE PREDICTON:
Southampton vs Chelsea, Wednesday 7.30pm - PLAY SUPER 6 TO WIN £250,000!
Prediction to come...
SCORE PREDICTON: x-x
Arsenal vs Manchester United, Wednesday 8.15pm - PLAY SUPER 6 TO WIN £250,000!
Prediction to come...
SCORE PREDICTON: x-x
Aston Villa vs Brentford, Wednesday 8.15pm - PLAY SUPER 6 TO WIN £250,000!
Prediction to come...
SCORE PREDICTON: x-x
Fulham vs Brighton, Thursday 7.30pm
Prediction to come...
SCORE PREDICTON: x-x
Bournemouth vs Tottenham, Thursday 8:15pm
Prediction to come...
SCORE PREDICTION: x-x
Jones Knows' best bets...
Best bets to follow on Wednesday...
Jones Knows' Profit & Loss record 24/25
|Best Bet singles (1 unit)
|Best Bet multiples
|Total P+L
|Matchday One
|-2.10
|-1
|-3.10
|Matchday Two
|+1
|-1
|-3.10
|Matchday Three
|-3.00
|-1
|-7.10
|Matchday Four
|+3.90
|+11
|+7.80
|Matchday Five
|-2
|-1
|+4.80
|Matchday Six
|-1
|-1
|+2.80
|Matchday Seven
|0
|-1
|+1.80
|Matchday Eight
|-3
|0
|-2.80
|Matchday Nine
|+1
|0
|-1.80
|Matchday 10
|+2.38
|-1
|-0.42
|Matchday 11
|+1.4
|+5
|+5.98
|Matchday 12
|0
|-1
|+4.98
|Matchday 13
|-2
|-0.5
|+2.48