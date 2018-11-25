Was Man Utd's Marouane Fellaini lucky to escape red card?

0:48 Marouane Fellaini was perhaps lucky to avoid a red card for a high tackle on Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic on Saturday. Marouane Fellaini was perhaps lucky to avoid a red card for a high tackle on Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic on Saturday.

Going into a challenge with the Serbian midfielder, Fellaini made contact with the ball, but as it bounced back to him, his studs went over the ball and into the ankle of Milivojevic.

Referee Lee Mason was directly next to the incident, but did not show Fellaini a yellow card as Milivojevic received treatment for the injury.

Did Fellaini deserve a red? Or was the contact on the ball enough? Watch the video above to see for yourself...