WATCH: An incredible 1.8cm denies Wolves equaliser vs Huddersfield

Just 1.8cm was all that came between Wolves and an equaliser when they played Huddersfield on Sunday, with goal-line technology revealing the fine margins.

The incident came in the 57th minute at Molineux, with the visitors already 1-0 ahead thanks to Aaron Mooy's first-half opener.

Adama Traore whipped a ball into the area from the right flank which met the head of Raul Jimenez at the back post. But his effort was hacked away by Phillip Billing on the line before Jimenez's rebound header went straight into the hands of goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

The ball was 1.8cm from being over the line during Wolves vs Huddersfield

Jimenez appealed for the goal to stand but referee Kevin Friend did not signal in his favour, with goal-line technology showing the ball was just 1.8cm from being over the line - around about the size of a Malteser.

It was the best chance Wolves had in the game and went on to lose the Premier League encounter 2-0 after a curling free-kick from Mooy later in the second half.

