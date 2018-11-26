WATCH: Jefferson Lerma's sensational own goal in Bournemouth's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal

The Gunners took the lead with half an hour on the clock in bizarre fashion, Lerma inadvertently volleying Sead Kolasinac's cross beyond Asmir Begovic from the edge of the box.

It was a finish any top Premier League striker would have been proud of and in the end it helped Arsenal to victory, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half winner sealing all three points after Joshua King had drawn the hosts level just before half-time.

Lerma did almost atone for his own goal but cracked the post with a shot from distance in the closing stages and Unai Emery's side - who are now unbeaten in 17 games - held on to move to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea.

