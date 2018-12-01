WATCH: Andre Marriner fouls Morgan Gibbs-White during Wolves' defeat to Cardiff

0:28 Andre Marriner took a tumble to the turf in the match between Cardiff and Wolves causing the stadium to erupt in laughter! Andre Marriner took a tumble to the turf in the match between Cardiff and Wolves causing the stadium to erupt in laughter!

Andre Marriner ended up on his backside during Cardiff's win over Wolves - but did he foul Morgan Gibbs-White on the way down?

The official brought laughs from all four stands at the Cardiff City Stadium as he inadvertently caught the Wolves substitute's leg and fell to the floor in the second half of Friday night's game.

Should Marriner have been picking up a booking of his own for the challenge?

Click play on the video above and make your own mind up!