WATCH: Bournemouth see strong penalty appeal turned down at Manchester City

0:33 Were Bournemouth denied a blatant penalty? Fernandinho appears to shove Tyrone Mings in the area

Bournemouth saw a strong appeal for a penalty turned down at a key time in their 3-1 defeat by Manchester City on Saturday.

With the score at 2-1 to City, from Steve Cook's long throw, Fernandinho appeared to shove Tyrone Mings in the back before clearing with a header, with referee Stuart Attwell completely unmoved.

And speaking after the game, Cherries manager Eddie Howe felt because they were the away side, the lack of appeal from the crowd may have impacted on Attwell's thoughts.

"It is one of those situations where as the away team, with no noise to disturb the referee it is an easy one to wave away," Howe said. "I think possibly it could have been a penalty."

