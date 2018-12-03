WATCH: Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford makes error for Liverpool winner

3:05 Graeme Souness, David Weir and Jamie Redknapp analyse Jordan Pickford’s howler that gifted Liverpool a last-minute win in the Merseyside derby Graeme Souness, David Weir and Jamie Redknapp analyse Jordan Pickford’s howler that gifted Liverpool a last-minute win in the Merseyside derby

An error from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 96th minute allowed Liverpool to score the winning goal in Sunday's Merseyside derby, with Jamie Redknapp calling it a "monumental mistake".

With the game heading towards full-time, Liverpool were awarded a free-kick deep in Everton's half. Alisson played it along to Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose cross into the area was initially headed away by Yerry Mina.

The loose ball fell to Virgil van Dijk at the top of the box, but as his volley looped through the area, Pickford tried to tip it over the crossbar with his fingertips. But he failed to connect properly as the ball bobbled along the crossbar and down onto the field, with Divock Origi waiting to slot home.

It sealed the three points for Liverpool in the final moments, and Redknapp believes Pickford's hand knocking the crossbar may have been responsible for the huge error.

He told Renault Super Sunday: "I wonder if Jordan feels like he can catch it and as he has gone to catch it, he's caught his hand on the crossbar and it has knocked out of his hands. I think that's the major problem.

"Origi has also done incredibly well. He is the only one to follow it in, the 'keeper thinks he is going to catch it and the bar knocks it out of his hand.

"It is a monumental mistake. I was up in the gantry and Pickford looked erratic all game, he never really looked comfortable. He is such an honest boy he will probably come out and explain what he was trying to do. But that's a big moment."

Fellow pundit Graeme Souness described the goal as "strange" and believes Pickford was trying to prevent a corner, although it backfired on the England international.

"It really was strange. Trent Alexander-Arnold's ball into the box wasn't great, but Mina's header is a poor, just hit it back where it has come from," Souness added.

"The way Van Dijk has struck the ball, it is spinning. It wants to come back into play and if it had hit the bar, it would have come back into play

"You have to ask what the goalkeeper's intentions are. He really should just poke it away and give away a corner. He tries to catch it because he doesn't want to give a corner away."

Hit play on the video above to see the incident in full, plus analysis from the Renault Super Sunday pundits.