Marouane Fellaini penalised for pulling on Matteo Guendouzi's hair

0:30 Marouane Fellaini pulls back on Matteo Guendouzi's hair Marouane Fellaini pulls back on Matteo Guendouzi's hair

Marouane Fellaini was penalised for a bizarre incident in Manchester United's draw with Arsenal as he pulled on Matteo Guendouzi's hair.

The Belgian, who recently chopped off his own hair, saw Guendouzi's curly locks as a way of gaining an advantage, tugging back on them late on in the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

After the ball had gone, Fellaini took it upon himself to grab Guendouzi back, but escaped a yellow card.

Watch the incident in the video above