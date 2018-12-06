Premier League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

Marouane Fellaini penalised for pulling on Matteo Guendouzi's hair

Last Updated: 05/12/18 11:52pm
0:30
Marouane Fellaini pulls back on Matteo Guendouzi's hair
Marouane Fellaini pulls back on Matteo Guendouzi's hair

Marouane Fellaini was penalised for a bizarre incident in Manchester United's draw with Arsenal as he pulled on Matteo Guendouzi's hair.

The Belgian, who recently chopped off his own hair, saw Guendouzi's curly locks as a way of gaining an advantage, tugging back on them late on in the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

After the ball had gone, Fellaini took it upon himself to grab Guendouzi back, but escaped a yellow card.

Watch the incident in the video above

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK