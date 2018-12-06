Marouane Fellaini penalised for pulling on Matteo Guendouzi's hair
Last Updated: 05/12/18 11:52pm
Marouane Fellaini was penalised for a bizarre incident in Manchester United's draw with Arsenal as he pulled on Matteo Guendouzi's hair.
The Belgian, who recently chopped off his own hair, saw Guendouzi's curly locks as a way of gaining an advantage, tugging back on them late on in the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.
After the ball had gone, Fellaini took it upon himself to grab Guendouzi back, but escaped a yellow card.
